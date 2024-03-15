Copyright © HT Media Limited
Bollywood actress Kirron Kher buys Mercedes-Benz GLS luxury SUV

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 15 Mar 2024, 14:45 PM
  • Mercedes-Benz GLS is offered with petrol as well as a diesel engine. There is also a more luxurious GLS 600 version on offer.
Kirron Kher taking delivery of her new Mercedes-Benz GLS

Bollywood actress, Kirron Kher has just purchased a new Mercedes-Benz GLS luxury SUV. She recently took delivery of the SUV and the images were shared by Autohanger Mercedes-Benz on their social media page. The GLS has been quite popular among actors and actresses of Bollywood and Kirron is not the only one who opted for the Mercedes-Benz GLS.

The Bollywood actress opted for the GLS 450 4Matic which is priced at 1.21 crore for the petrol engine whereas the diesel engine version costs 1.37 crore. Both prices are ex-showroom. There is also a GLS 600 4Matic Plus variant which is even more luxurious and costs 2.96 crore ex-showroom.

Both engines are 3.0-litre 6-cylinder units. The petrol engine puts out 375 bhp of max power and a peak torque output of 500 Nm whereas the diesel engine churns out 361 bhp and 750 Nm. Both engines are mated to a 9-speed automatic transmission and all-wheel drive is offered as standard.

Also Read : Mercedes-Benz expects India to be its third-largest global market by 2027

Recently, Mercedes-Benz unveiled the 2024 E53 Hybrid 4Matic+ The system combines a potent 3.0-liter six-cylinder engine producing 436 bhp with a single electric motor generating 158 bhp, integrated into the AMG Speedshift TCT 9G transmission. This configuration delivers a combined output of 577 bhp and 750 Nm of torque, which is sent to all four wheels via the fully variable 4Matic+ system. For those seeking an extra punch, the optional AMG Dynamic Plus Package unlocks 594 bhp with the Race Start mode engaged.

Mercedes-Benz E53 Hybrid 4Matic+ can sprint from 0 to 100 kmph in a claimed 3.8 seconds and 3.9 seconds for the estate variant. With the optional AMG Driver’s Package, the sedan can achieve a top speed electronically limited to 280 kmph, while the estate variant reaches 275 kmph.

First Published Date: 15 Mar 2024, 14:45 PM IST
