Bollywood actress Kirron Kher buys Mercedes-Benz GLS luxury SUV

Bollywood actress, Kirron Kher has just purchased a new Mercedes-Benz GLS luxury SUV. She recently took delivery of the SUV and the images were shared by Autohanger Mercedes-Benz on their social media page. The GLS has been quite popular among actors and actresses of Bollywood and Kirron is not the only one who opted for the Mercedes-Benz GLS.

The Bollywood actress opted for the GLS 450 4Matic which is priced at ₹1.21 crore for the petrol engine whereas the diesel engine version costs ₹1.37 crore. Both prices are ex-showroom. There is also a GLS 600 4Matic Plus variant which is even more luxurious and costs ₹2.96 crore ex-showroom.

Both engines are 3.0-litre 6-cylinder units. The petrol engine puts out 375 bhp of max power and a peak torque output of 500 Nm whereas the diesel engine churns out 361 bhp and 750 Nm. Both engines are mated to a 9-speed automatic transmission and all-wheel drive is offered as standard.

