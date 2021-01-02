Bigger and bolder: All-new Mahindra Scorpio 2021 spied in clearest images yet

Apart from the next-gen XUV500, Mahindra and Mahindra is also gearing up for the launch of the all-new Scorpio which is set to break cover around mid-2021. Now, new images of the upcoming SUV have surfaced hinting that the Scorpio has grown bigger and bolder with the latest changes.

The upcoming Scorpio will come based on the new ladder-frame chassis which will enable Mahindra to introduce some big changes on the SUV inside out.

As the latest spy images suggest, the upcoming Scorpio will have a bigger footprint in comparison to the current car. It will benefit from a new front grille with vertical slats housing the company logo in the middle. The new headlamps will be flanked by remodeled twin-pod headlamps. The bonnet will be longer and there will be a new front bumper with wider air intakes. Over the back, the tailgate will also be new featuring a larger side-hinged tailgate, LED taillights and a roof-mounted stop lamp.

Inside, the new-gen SUV will pack completely new interiors with a refreshed dashboard, multi-functional steering wheel, a new touchscreen infotainment system, multicoloured speedometer, new rear AC vents, and more. It will also feature brown and black interior with beige upholstery. A sunroof will also be part of the list.

Previously leaked documents suggest that the homegrown carmaker could name the SUV Scorpio Sting or ScropioN.

Under the hood, the new Mahindra Scorpio will most likely get two engine options - a 2.0-litre mStallion turbocharged petrol and a 2.2-litre mHawk diesel. Transmission duties may be carried out by a 6-speed manual along with an optional 6-speed automatic torque converter unit.