BH series number plate: Everything you want to know

The Government of India introduced the BH series number plate or Bharat Series registration number for non-transport vehicles in August 2021. Following that, registrations for the BH series number plates started on 15th September 2021. The aim behind launching the BH series number plate was to remove the obligation of transferring vehicle registration after moving from one state to another.

According to the Motor Vehicle Act, a car registered in a state in India can be driven in other states for a maximum of 12 months without transferring the registration to the new state. Once the 12-month period is over, the owner of the vehicle must transfer the registration of the vehicle to the new state. Not complying with this rule may result in penalties like fines. This re-registration of vehicles becomes troublesome for people with transferable jobs, as the process is time-consuming.

The Ministry of Road, Transport, and Highways (MoRTH) introduced the BH series registration numbers keeping an eye on this issue. It brings convenience for car owners who move to different states for their jobs. Thanks to the BH series registration numbers, they can move to any region in India without worrying about re-registration of the vehicle in the new state.

While the BH series registration plate comes with a range of benefits for the users, it also commands some criteria to be eligible to get one. Here are all the key details you would like to know about the BH series number plates.