Bentley creates six Russian ballet-themed Bentayga Speed collection

Bentley's in-house design division - Mulliner - has created the world’s first car collection that pays homage to Russian ballet. Based on the Bentley Bentayga Speed and powered by a six-litre W12 engine each that has been handcrafted in Crewe, the collection of six cars reflects the first chapter of Bentley's annual Russian Heritage Edition.

Each car in the collection of six reflect iconic ballet moves, focusing on a different motion from the emotive human art form. Each Bentayga Speed gets handcrafted details in the finest materials celebrating the beauty of the Russian ballet. Each car gets a different exterior colour with three of those getting dual-tone paints.

The interiors of the collection vehicles are based on four different specifications including an exclusive interior split, contrast stitching, bespoke ballet embroidery in silver and a contemporary ballet overlay on the passenger fascia.

Russian ballet-themed Bentley Bentayga Speed's interior

Specifically speaking, the first car in the collection gets a Windsor Blue paint over Light Windsor Blue with Twine and Imperial Blue leather combined with Liquid Amber Veneer. Another one comes with Silver Storm paint over Damson featuring Autumn and Damson leather on the inside combined with Koa Veneer. The third gets a Moonbeam paint scheme over Moroccan Blue with Twine and Imperial Blue leather on the inside combined with Liquid Amber Veneer.

In the sing-tone cars, the first one gets a Damson paint scheme with Autumn and Damson leather combined with Koa Veneer. The other comes in a Spectre paint with Cashew and Burnt Oak leather combined with Dark Fiddleback Eucalyptus Veneer. The last one gets a Magnolia paint theme with Shortbread and Cricketball leather combined with Grand Black Veneer.

Russian ballet move inspired name of each vehicle is displayed on the treadplate.

All cars in the Russian ballet collection have been named after a ballet move which is displayed on the treadplate on the vehicle. The same ballet move imagery is featured throughout the cabin. Each car features silhouettes of a performing ballet dancer as inlays to the front fascias which are matched by unique embroidery on each seat.

Apart from a different paint scheme, each car features dark-tint headlights, body-coloured side skirts, unique front and rear bumpers and an elongated tailgate spoiler. There are dark-tint radiator and bumper grilles, a 22-inch wheel design, and Russian Heritage LED welcome lighting.