Auto Expo 2023: MG Motor unveils MG4, eHS electric vehicles for India

MG Motor India is raining EVs at the Auto Expo 2023 as the automaker showcased its vision for future mobility - ‘Drive.Ahead’ at the event on Wednesday. The company unveiled two zero emissions EVs at the event - MG4 EV - a pure electric hatchback with advanced technology and MG eHS - a plug-in hybrid SUV.

The MG4 electric hatchback is currently sold in more than 20 European countries which include Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Norway, and Sweden. The EV promises to offer generous interior space. It can be charged through five different charging options including the 12V portable charger, both AC and DC charging.

Moving to MG eHS, this plug-in hybrid car claims to offer performance as well as efficiency. It will come with a sporty exterior and will offer significant space in the interiors. The car's drive system comprises of electric motor, a battery pack and a petrol enginethat can churn a power output of 255 hp. This model can touch 100 kmph from stationary in 6.9 seconds.

Unveiling these products at the expo, Rajeev Chaba, President, and Managing Director, MG Motor India, said that these two offerings from the brand's portfolio are globally acclaimed. “The launch of these futuristic vehicles would be based on consumer research and market feedback," he further added. MG also launched its much-awaited Hector and Hector plus facelifts at the event.





