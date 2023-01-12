Auto Expo 2023: Maruti Jimny 5-door unveiled for Indian market; rivals Thar

Maruti Suzuki on Thursday finally unveiled the much-awaited five-door Jimny for the Indian market at Auto Expo 2023 in Greater Noida. The five-door avatar of the rugged SUV has been unveiled for the first time here. Bookings for the model have been opened through NEXA. Jimny has been one of the most-wanted models and promises to take the fight to the likes of Mahindra Thar which is now also available in the Rear-Wheel Drive version.

Manufacturing of Maruti Suzuki Jimny has already been taking place in India but these units have thus far been dispatched to markets overseas. The India-spec Jimny is the five-door version and underlines Maruti's continuing thrust towards vehicles that are either larger, have an SUV-ish profile, or both. In terms of dimensions, the five-door version of the India-specific Jimny is larger than its three-door version that is offered abroad, specifically in terms of the wheelbase.

Maruti Jimny 5-door platform and exterior highlights

Maruti Suzuki Jimny five-door will be available in seven colour options

The Jimny five-door has been built on four essential ingredients - ladder frame chassis, ample body angles, three- link rigid axle suspension and ALLGRIP PRO (4WD) with low range transfer gear (4L mode). The vehicle can chart all-terrains with ease and agility.

In terms of design, however, both versions of Maruti Jimny are identical and have a boxy profile, complete with circular head light units, vertical slat grille and large fenders that are all combined to give them a rugged appearance. The Jimny five-door will be available in seven colour option - five monotone shades and two dual-tone options. These also include the globally renowned Kinetic Yellow shade originally developed to make the SUV stand out in poor weather conditions.

Maruti Jimny 5-door interior highlights

The cabin of the Maruti Suzuki Jimny offers premium sound acoustic tuning through Surround Sense powered by ARKAMYS.

The Jimny might be rugged on the outside but it is decently well-kitted in the cabin and boasts of a 9-inch Smart Play Pro+ infotainment system with HD display and wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity. The cabin also offers premium sound acoustic tuning through ‘Surround Sense’ powered by ARKAMYS.

Maruti Jimny 5-door engine, transmission

Powering the Maruti Jimny is a K-series 1.5-litre engine with Idle Start Stop technology, which produces 2 77.1 kW power at 6000 rpm and offers 134.2 Nm of torque at 4000rpm. The engine comes mated to a five-speed manual as well as a four-speed automatic gearbox.

Maruti Jimny 5-door safety highlights

If you plan to take on the roads less travelled, the Jimny five-door comes loaded with ample safety features such as six airbags, Brake (LSD) Limited Slip Differential, ESP with hill hold assist, hill decent control, rear-view camera, and ABS with EBD.

