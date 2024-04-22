Copyright © HT Media Limited
Aston Martin DBX707 offers a more practical and spacious cabin than DBX

Aston Martin DBX707 offers a more practical and spacious cabin than DBX

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 22 Apr 2024, 08:26 AM
  • Aston Martin DBX707 comes bearing the flag of the DBX lineup, as the standard version of the SUV disappears from the OEM's portfolio.
Aston Martin has eliminated the standard DBX from its lineup and left only the DBX707, which will go on sale in 2025. The DBX707 SUV will come as a more practical and spacious one compared to the standard Aston Martin DBX. The British luxury car marque introduced the DBX in its lineup in 2020, which helped the automaker's sales numbers significantly amind the global surging demand for high-riding SUVs. Now, the OEM is bringing a host of updates to the SUV.

The exterior of the DBX707 remains mostly unchanged, but there are a host of noticeable tweaks as well, making it distinctive. The DBX707 sports door handles that power outward when the SUV is unlocked, and new side mirrors with flush glass. The Aston Martin DBX707 comes available in three trims, which are Inspire Sport, Inspire Comfort, and bespoke Q creations. The OEM has expanded the SUV's colour palette with five new shades: Epsilon Black, Helios Yellow, Sprint Green, Malachite Green, and Aura Green.

Also Read : Aston Martin to make petrol cars 'for as long as allowed'

The refreshed cabin of Aston Martin DBX707 takes inspiration from the DB12 and Vantage. The updated SUV gets a horizontal design line that splits the dashboard, separating the touchscreen infotainment system from the instrument panel and centre console. Interestingly, unlike other modern luxury cars, the Aston Martin DBX707 comes with plenty of physical buttons and switches that control the HVAC system, steering feel, suspension settings, drive mode, and more.

The SUV boasts a 12.3-inch fully digital instrument cluster and a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system powered by the automaker's next-generation infotainment software. This touchscreen infotainment system features wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Other features include a 14-speaker, 800-watt audio system as standard. However, customers can upgrade to a 23-speaker, 1,600-watt Bowers & Wilkins audio system as well.

Powering the DBX707 is a 4.0-litre twin-turbocharged V8 engine, which churns out 697 bhp peak power and 900 Nm of maximum torque. The engine is mated to a nine-speed automatic gearbox for transmission duty, which sends power to all four wheels through a dedicated AWD. This AWD sends 100 per cent torque to the rear wheels. The SUV claims to be capable of reaching 0-96 kmph in 3.1 seconds at 310 kmph top speed.

First Published Date: 22 Apr 2024, 08:26 AM IST
TAGS: Vantage DBX sportscar Aston Martin DBX Luxury car Aston Martin
