Aston Martin DB12 makes its way to Indian supercar market

Published Oct 03, 2023

The supercar has been officially launched in India at a price of 4.59 crore (ex-showroom)

 It shares the underpinnings with DB11 but there's much that its new on offer

It comes to India via the import route and challenges the likes of Lamborghini and Ferrari

Its low-slung profile is tailormade to underline its aerodynamic credentials

From many angles, it may appear similar to the DB11 but with the new logo 

The V12 from the DB11 has been replaced with a four-litre turbo V8 engine

Performance credentials remains as solid as ever - 670 bhp and 800 Nm of torque

The suspension set up is also absolutely new and features adaptive dampers

The vehicle rides on 21-inch Michelin Pilot Sport 5 S tires
It gets three drive modes - GT, Sport and Sport+. For more details...
