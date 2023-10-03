Aston Martin DB12 makes its way to Indian supercar market

The supercar has been officially launched in India at a price of ₹4.59 crore (ex-showroom)
It shares the underpinnings with DB11 but there's much that its new on offer
It comes to India via the import route and challenges the likes of Lamborghini and Ferrari
Its low-slung profile is tailormade to underline its aerodynamic credentials
From many angles, it may appear similar to the DB11 but with the new logo
The V12 from the DB11 has been replaced with a four-litre turbo V8 engine
Performance credentials remains as solid as ever - 670 bhp and 800 Nm of torque
The suspension set up is also absolutely new and features adaptive dampers
The vehicle rides on 21-inch Michelin Pilot Sport 5 S tires