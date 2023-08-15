Aston Martin DB12 Volante convertible breaks cover

Soon after introducing the hardtop DB12, British luxury sports car maker Aston Martin has unveiled the convertible variant of the SUV - BD12 Volante, which is propelled by a V8 engine derived from Mercedes-AMG. Compared to the DB11 convertible, the latest model has dropped the the V12 engine and now gets a completely redesigned face and new interior with latest technology.

It retains its predecessors' hallmark fabric reclining roof. When the roof is stored beneath the hard tonneau cover, it exposes the captivating materials inside the cabin. The fabric roof is electrically operated and takes 14 seconds to open and 16 seconds to close at speeds of up to 50 km/h.

Aston Martin says that the roof of the convertible has been “acoustically enhanced" with eight layers of insulation, making it almost as quiet as the coupes. Folding is done in a two-stage pattern, resulting in a 260 mm stack height that doesn't compromise much on the cargo capacity.

Though the standard colour of the roof is black, it is also optionally available in red, blue, and ‘black and silver’, giving customers multiple options to pair with the exterior colour and interior upholstery options. The seatbacks of the DB12 Volante are available with wood veneer and carbon fiber panels matching the door trim inlay.

Infotainment duties are carried out by the in-house, 10.25-inch Pure Black touchscreen which is connected to Bowers & Wilkins audio systems available with 11 speakers as standard, or optionally with 15 speakers.

The AMG-sourced twin-turbo engine is a 4.0-liter V8 unit, producing 671 hp of power and 800 Nm of peak torque. This power is channeled to the rear axle through an eight-speed ZF automatic transmission, assisted by an electronic rear differential. It can achieve an acceleration of 0-100 km/h in just 3.7 seconds, trailing the coupe by only 0.1 seconds. It gets a top speed of 325 km/h.

The Aston Martin DB12 Volante will enter production within the third quarter of 2023, while the first deliveries will take place in the fourth quarter.

