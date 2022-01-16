Aston Martin becomes first team to announce launch date for 2022 Formula One car

Aston Martin has become the first team to announce the launch date of its 2022 Formula One race car, the AMR22. The British car marquee will launch its 2022 Formula One race car on 10th February 2022, as the automaker has announced on its social media handle.

Incidentally, Aston Martin finished the 2021 season as seventh in the chart. This season four-time Formula One champion Sebastian Vettel will partner with Lance Stroll for a second season run for Aston Martin.

The other teams Mercedes, Red Bull, Ferrari, McLaren, Alpine, AlphaTauri, Williams, Alfa Romeo and Haas are yet to announce the launch dates for their respective 2022 season Formula One race cars. Ferrari has revealed that it is planning to launch its 2022 Formula One challenger in the middle of February, somewhere between the 16-18th.

The 2022 Formula One season will start in Bahrain on 20 March and finish in Abu Dhabi on 20 November.

The 2022 Formula One season will see a lot of changes in the circuit, in terms of changes of rules and design changes of the race cars as well. Also, this is the first time, the Formula One race cars and teams will use greener fuel with a higher biofuel percentage.

This year, the Formula One cars come with a significant amount of design changes that include the introduction of over-wheel winglets, return of wheel covers that were discontinued since 2009. The Formula One race cars this season will run on larger 18-inch wheels with low-profile tyres, replacing the traditional 13-inch wheels.

The F1 cars this season will also come with redesigned front wing and nose in an attempt to generate consistent downforce during close running. There will be a retro aero feature from the past in order to create a huge amount of downforce ensuring better stability. The chassis of these cars have been built to ensure 48 per cent more front impact energy and 15 per cent additional rear impact energy.

The 2022 Formula One race cars will use the same powertrains as 2021. The 1.6-litre turbo-hybrid engines will be retained by the F1 teams in the upcoming season. They will run on more sustainable fuel. From 2022, the bio-component ratio in the fuel for F1 cars will be increased to 10 per cent from the previous season's 5.75 per cent. These cars will now use E10 fuel in order to reduce their carbon footprint.

