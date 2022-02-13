Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.

HT Auto wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Search Log In
Home Cars Apple car to get a sunroof, leaked patent images reveal

Apple car to get a sunroof, leaked patent images reveal

Apple has a strong aspiration for entering the car space.
By HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 13 Feb 2022, 06:00 PM
The leaked patent image of Apple car. (Image: Motortrend)

US tech giant Apple has been working on a fully electric and self-driving car and the latest patent image that has been leaked shows that it will come with a sunroof. The tech company has been in discussion with several carmakers for the last couple of years, including Hyundai and Nissan.

Trending Cars

Find More Cars
Kia Seltos
1497 cc I Petrol I Manual
₹ 9.95 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
1497 cc I Petrol I Manual
₹ 5.58 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Tata Nexon
1497 cc I Petrol I Manual
₹ 7 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Tata Punch
1497 cc I Petrol I Manual
₹ 5.49 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Mahindra Xuv700
1497 cc I Petrol I Manual
₹ 12.49 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Honda All New City
1497 cc I Petrol I Manual
₹ 11 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Renault Kiger
1497 cc I Petrol I Manual
₹ 5.45 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza
1497 cc I Petrol I Manual
₹ 7.61 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Hyundai Creta
1497 cc I Petrol I Manual
₹ 10 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Mahindra Thar
1497 cc I Petrol I Manual
₹ 12.79 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare

However, those discussions were fruitless.

(Also Read: Apple supplier Foxconn partners Indonesia to support development of EVs)

Apple might consider going solo with its project. The sunroof patent image that has been leaked revealing the design of the Apple car was originally filed in 2016, before being modified in 2020. The latest design is nothing drastically new, but it is being touted as revolutionary tech.

The image of the latest design reveals some distinct features that have been around for some time. These include a retractable glass roof, together with variable translucence.

Apple has a strong aspiration for entering the car space. It is not only Apple that is working on a car project. Another tech giant Google too has been working on a car project for quite some time.

The sunroof of the Apple car is claimed to offer a lounge-like experience that the company has been targeting to offer. The Apple car is likely to come with more space inside the cabin and it will come sans any controls. Also, the Apple car would offer level four or level five autonomy, ensuring a fully self-driving technology.

Apple, being one of the major premium tech companies in the world, has been aiming to offer a host of tech-driven premium mobility experiences. Upon launch, the Apple car might target Tesla, which has established itself as a premium tech-driven carmaker blending the best of both worlds - green mobility and a wide range of advanced technologies.

First Published Date: 13 Feb 2022, 06:00 PM IST
TAGS: Apple electric car electric vehicle luxury car self-driving autonomous car
Related Stories
Ferrari electric sports car patent offers a glimpse of its design and battery
10 Feb 2022
Alfa Romeo Tonale breaks cover as brand's first ever plug-in hybrid electric car
09 Feb 2022
Lexus reveals Electrified Sport Concept, previews a suave EV successor of LFA
10 Feb 2022
Tesla cut steering component of some EVs to meet goals amid chip crisis: Report
08 Feb 2022
Mahindra XUV300 electric SUV launch date announced, to reveal full EV plan soon
10 Feb 2022
Toyota patents manual transmission and clutch technology for electric vehicles
13 Feb 2022
From phones to supercars: Qualcomm to power Ferraris of future
08 Feb 2022
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS