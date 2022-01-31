Copyright © HT Media Limited
Anand Mahindra blends Bollywood and Mahindra Thar in this tweet

Mahindra Thar is available in both petrol and diesel variants.
By HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 31 Jan 2022, 03:51 PM
New generation Mahindra Thar SUV was launched at a starting price of ₹9.80 lakh.

Mahindra Group chairman Anand Mahindra has retweeted the latest Mahindra Thar advertisement and blended it nicely with a hit Bollywood movie song from 1969. Mahindra SUVs have been used several times in Bollywood movies and songs. A famous one from them is a song from the movie Aradhana.

(Also Read: Anand Mahindra gifts a Bolero to a blacksmith in exchange for this handmade car)

Mahindra has created its new advertisement for the Thar SUV keeping resemblance to the hit song and the movie. Anand Mahindra retweeted that from his social handle and wrote “In 1969, Hindi Cinema’s first superstar sat in a Mahindra SUV and sang out to his lady love: ‘Mere Sapnon Ki Rani Kab Aayegi Tu.’ More than half a century later, the SUV has a new Ava-Thar and the romance is still alive…"

The new generation Mahindra Thar comes with a completely redesigned appearance inside and out as compared to the previous model. It looks more premium through the design and gets a host of features onboard compared to its predecessor. The SUV is available in six different colour options. These are - Red Rage, Mystic Copper, Galaxy Grey, Napoli Black, Rocky Beige and Aqua Marine.

The new generation Mahindra Thar SUV is available in both petrol and diesel engine options. The petrol variant gets a Stallion TGDI motor, while the diesel variant gets a mHawk 130 fuel burner. Transmission options for the new generation iteration of the true-blue off-roader include a six-speed manual and six-speed automatic gearbox.

The SUV comes equipped with sporty seats, a touchscreen infotainment system, digital instrument cluster. It is available in both hardtop and soft top variants. Also, the SUV comes available with 4x4 drivetrain technology. with a four-star safety rating by Global NCAP. It gets safety features such as dual airbags, ABS, ESP and a roll cage.

First Published Date: 31 Jan 2022, 03:51 PM IST
TAGS: Mahindra Thar Mahindra Thar SUV Thar Thar SUV Mahindra Anand Mahindra
