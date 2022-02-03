An EV to fight power cuts? This Ford pick-up can light up homes for three days

The Ford F-150 Lightning has received a strong initial response in the US market and the first batch of the electric vehicle (EV) is all set for deliveries. And while it is the $40,000 base Pro model that may have received the maximum attention, there is also a top-of-the-line model with a larger battery pack which would also let owners power their homes for up to three days.

The only catch? It costs $72,474.

The top-of-the-line variant of the F-150 Lightning comes with Ford Intelligent Backup Power feature. In a first in its segment, the electric pick-up gets a 131 kWh battery pack thanks to a partnership between Sunrun, a solar company, and Ford. This battery pack can deliver up to 9.6 kW of power.

While this means that the EV has a range of up to 480 kms, it can also be a friend indeed in case of a power outage. A customer, however, would need to install Sunrun’s Home Integration System which has a power inverter and a battery with a transfer switch which allows two-way power flow. Additionally, solar power options can also be purchased and installed.

If all of these are made use of, it could make a home energy independent without the need to check into a grid.

Officials from Ford and Sunrun claim that the entire system can help customers save on power bills and future additions to the future list could further enhance convenience. “America’s energy future starts at home, and partnering with Ford illustrates a momentous shift in the way we power our lives," says Mary Powell, CEO at Sunrun. “No longer tethered to a carbon-intensive energy system, we’ll be able to offer more paths to greater energy independence by powering homes and vehicles with the sun, while helping rapidly accelerate the transition to a clean, resilient energy future for all."

