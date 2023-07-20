Copyright © HT Media Limited
After Mahindra Scorpio, India Army gets a fleet of Toyota Hilux pick-up trucks

Toyota Kirloskar Motor has announced that they have delivered a fleet of Toyota Hilux to the Indian Army. The Hilux was put through over 2 months of extensive and rigorous evaluation by the Northern Command of the Indian Army. The pick-up truck was tested in extreme weather and rough terrains – ranging from an altitude of 13,000 ft to sub-zero temperatures.

By: Paarth Khatri
Updated on: 20 Jul 2023, 10:50 AM
Indian Army taking delivery of the Toyota Hilux pick-up truck.

First Published Date: 20 Jul 2023, 10:50 AM IST
