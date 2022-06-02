Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.

HT Auto wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Search Log In
Home Auto Cars News After Ev6, Kia To Launch ‘india Centric Ev’ By 2025

After EV6, Kia to launch ‘India-centric EV’ by 2025

Kia launched the EV6 electric crossover in India on June 2, which it already sells in global markets. The Korean carmaker now plans to manufacture an ‘India-centric EV’ in the next three years.
By : Updated on : 02 Jun 2022, 02:09 PM
Kia India has announced that the carmaker will launch more electric cars in the country by 2025.

Kia India has forayed into the electric vehicle segment in India with the introduction of the EV6 electric crossover on June 2. Launched at a starting price of 59.95 lakh, the EV6 will be offered to Indian customers through the CBU route. That is one of the reasons why the price of EV6 may seem slightly on the higher side. However, the Korean carmaker has assured that it will soon work on an electric vehicle which is likely to be more affordable and focussed specifically on India.

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
UPCOMING
Kia Ev6
Electric | Automatic
₹65 - 70 Lakh* *Expected Price
View Details
Hyundai Kona Electric
cc | Electric | Automatic
₹23.79 - 23.98 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Kia Sonet
1197 cc | Petrol | Manual | 18.4 kmpl
₹6.79 - 13.55 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Kia Carens
1497 cc | Petrol | Manual | 16.5 kmpl
₹8.99 - 16.99 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Kia Seltos
1497 cc | Petrol | Manual | 16.5 kmpl
₹9.95 - 18.1 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
UPCOMING
Kia Carens Rv
1498 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹15 - 21 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details

Tae-Jin Park, Managing Director and CEO at Kia India, said that the carmaker plans to invest heavily to increase its presence in the EV space in the country. The carmaker also plans to set up infrastructure and develop new products for the Indian market, including EVs. "We are fully capable of manufacturing EVs for India. The company is evaluating various battery electric vehicles (BEVs) for the market," Park announced.

The ‘India-centric EV’ Park confirmed during the launch event of the EV6, is likely to be ready in the next three years. Kia said that the new electric car, which it said will be an RV or Recreational Vehicle, will be developed from scratch. Kia had earlier launched the Carens which it categorises as an RV instead of MPV. Kia said the new EV will offer unmatched interior features as well as range to address range anxiety issues among EV buyers.

Kia will also focus on affordable electric vehicles, keeping in mind the mass market in India. “The diverse customer base of India inspires us, and our strategy is to be in sync with their aspirations, and our efforts are targeted towards fulfilling the evolved customers' needs," Park added.

Kia said that the Centre's push towards quicker adoption of electric vehicles in the country will help the Korean carmaker shift its focus to electric vehicles. However, Kia said the EV industry in India still remains at a nascent stage and will take time to go mainstream.

First Published Date: 02 Jun 2022, 02:09 PM IST
TAGS: Electric Vehicles Kia Kia India Kia EV6 EV6 2022 Kia EV6 2022 EV6 EV6 2022 Electric car Electric vehicle EVs
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS