5-door Thar to be called Mahindra Thar Armada? New trademark suggests so

Mahindra has filed seven trademarks under the Thar brand name. It is expected that one of these names will be used for the upcoming 5-door Thar. One of the names, that Mahindra has filed is ‘Thar Armada’. The homegrown manufacturer could end up using the name as they used to sell the Armada between 1993 and 2001.