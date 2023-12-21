5-door Thar to be called Mahindra Thar Armada? New trademark suggests so

Copyright © HT Media Limited
Mahindra has filed seven trademarks under the Thar brand name. It is expected that one of these names will be used for the upcoming 5-door Thar. One of the names, that Mahindra has filed is ‘Thar Armada’. The homegrown manufacturer could end up using the name as they used to sell the Armada between 1993 and 2001.

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 21 Dec 2023, 09:14 AM
Mahindra will use a 2.0-litre turbo petrol and a 2.2-litre diesel engine for the 5-door Thar. (Photo courtesy: Instagram/_thar_lover)
First Published Date: 21 Dec 2023, 09:14 AM IST
