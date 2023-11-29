2024 Renault Duster makes global debut with 4x4 and hybrid powertrain

Renault's sister brand, Dacia has officially unveiled the new Duster in Portugal. Yes, the Duster is no longer on sale in the Indian market but the manufacturer has been selling it for the past 13 years. It is expected that the new Duster will go on sale in the Indian market sometime in 2025.

All-New Duster is built on the CMF-B platform which is a flexible platform that was first used on the latest Sandero and Logan models, then on Jogger. The new platform has helped in increasing space for the passengers, and luggage and has also helped in electrification of the SUV.

The 2024 Duster comes with 4x4 Terrain Control with 5 driving modes - Auto, Snow, Mud/Sand, Off-road and Eco. The 4x4 versions get a ground clearance of 217 mm with an approach angle of 31° and a departure angle of 36°.

