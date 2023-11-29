Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Search
HT Auto wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home Auto Cars News 2024 Renault Duster Makes Global Debut With 4x4 And Hybrid Powertrain

2024 Renault Duster makes global debut with 4x4 and hybrid powertrain

Renault's sister brand, Dacia has officially unveiled the new Duster in Portugal. Yes, the Duster is no longer on sale in the Indian market but the manufacturer has been selling it for the past 13 years. It is expected that the new Duster will go on sale in the Indian market sometime in 2025.

By: Paarth Khatri
Updated on: 29 Nov 2023, 15:03 PM
Follow us on:
The 2024 Renault Duster will be offered in three engine options.

All-New Duster is built on the CMF-B platform which is a flexible platform that was first used on the latest Sandero and Logan models, then on Jogger. The new platform has helped in increasing space for the passengers, and luggage and has also helped in electrification of the SUV.

The 2024 Duster comes with 4x4 Terrain Control with 5 driving modes - Auto, Snow, Mud/Sand, Off-road and Eco. The 4x4 versions get a ground clearance of 217 mm with an approach angle of 31° and a departure angle of 36°.

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Renault Kwid
₹ 4.07 - 6.45 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Explore your Vehicle
Renault Kiger
₹ 6.50 - 11.23 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
UPCOMING
Renault City K-ZE
₹ 6 - 10 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Renault Triber
₹ 6.33 - 8.97 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Mahindra Thar
₹ 10.98 - 16.94 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Tata Nexon
₹ 8.10 - 13 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers

First Published Date: 29 Nov 2023, 15:03 PM IST
TAGS: Duster Dacia Renault Duster
Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS