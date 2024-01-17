2024 Mahindra XUV700 looks old wine in new bottle: Key facts

Mahindra has launched an updated iteration of its flagship XUV700 SUV in India two days ago. The 2024 Mahindra XUV700 SUV has been launched at a starting price of ₹13.99 lakh (ex-showroom), while the top-end variant comes priced at ₹23.99 lakh (ex-showroom). Mahindra claims to have sold more than 1.40 lakh units of the SUV so far since its inception. With the updated version, the automaker hopes to increase the appeal of the XUV700 , eventually resulting in more numbers.

The beefy SUV has retained the same silhouette as the pre-updated version but has received a new Napoli Black exterior paint that gives it a stealth look. Inside the cabin, the SUV has received a host of fresh features including more connectivity. On the powertrain front, the SUV retails the same petrol and diesel engine as the pre-updated version, with the technical specifications intact.

Here is a comprehensive look at a few key facts of the all-new 2024 Mahindra XUV700 SUV.

2024 Mahindra XUV700: Same design, new colour

The 2024 Mahindra XUV700 SUV comes retaining the same design as the pre-update version. The front fascia, side and rear profile of the SUV remain the same as the previous model. Only the automaker has added a Napoli Black paint theme to the SUV's AX7 and AX7L variants. These two variants of the XUV700 also come with optional dual-tone exterior paint themes on offer. The black grille and striking black alloy wheels further enhance the visual appeal of the 2024 Mahindra XUV700.

2024 Mahindra XUV700: Subtly revamped cabin

The 2024 Mahindra XUV700 gets a subtly revamped cabin, which retains the basic theme intact but with minor changes has donned a distinctive appearance. The SUV gets dark chrome finishes on the air vents and centre console. The AX7L variant gets ventilated front seats with first-in-segment memory ORVMs that come linked to the custom seat profile. Also, there is an option for captain seats in both AX7 and AX7L variants.

2024 Mahindra XUV700: Adrenox Suite with more features

The 2024 Mahindra XUV700 comes with a wide range of features. The SUV gets Adrenox Suite, which consists of 83 connected features, including 13 new additions such as EcoSense leaderboard, M lens and toll diary. Mahindra has also added a new concierge service for the SUV called ASK Mahindra. The Adrenox Suite comes with Firmware Over-the-Air (FOTA) capability thanks to an inbuilt e-sim. These features are available across all four variants of the SUV, namely AX3, AX5, AX7 and AX7L.

2024 Mahindra XUV700: Same old powertrain

The 2024 Mahindra XUV700 comes continuing with the same petrol and diesel engine options as the pre-update version. The 2.0-litre petrol engine and 2.2-litre diesel motor are there on offer with the updated XUV700. Transmission options for the SUV too remain unchanged, while the power and torque figures too are the same as the previous model.

