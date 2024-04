Hyundai Motor India Limited has announced that its 2024 Creta has surpassed the one lakh booking milestone. The SUV was the first launch of 2024 for Hyundai. It is priced between ₹13.41 lakh and ₹24.49 lakh. Both prices are ex-showroom. The manufacturer has also revealed that sunroof and connected car variants contribute 71 per cent and 52 per cent respectively to the total bookings.