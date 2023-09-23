2023 Hyundai i20 N Line facelift launched: 5 things to know

Once the Volkswagen Polo GT TSI was discontinued from the Indian market, the sole hot hatchback that remained on sale was the i20 N Line. Hyundai recently launched the facelift of the i20 N Line and with it came some necessary upgrades that people wanted since the i20 N Line was first launched. So, here are five things that one should know about the 2023 Hyundai i20 N Line facelift.

Hyundai i20 N Line facelift: Cosmetic updates

Hyundai has updated the headlamp setup of the i20 N Line. It is now an all-LED setup that was already being used in the global market. The hatchback also gets automatic headlamps now. Hyundai is using its parametric design for the front grille. On the sides, there are 16-inch alloy wheels that are newly designed and have N Line branding. The i20 N Line is also now offered in a new colour called Abyss Black.

Hyundai i20 N Line facelift: Manual gearbox finally!

When the i20 N Line was first launched in the Indian market, it was offered only with a 6-speed iMT or intelligent Manual Transmission and a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. But for a hot hatchback, people wanted a proper manual gearbox. Well, Hyundai listened to the feedback and they have replaced the iMT with a proper 6-speed manual gearbox. Moreover, the manufacturer gives a proper N Line gear knob for the manual gearbox.

Hyundai i20 N Line facelift: Powertrain

The i20 N Line still comes with the same 1.0-litre, three-cylinder turbo-petrol engine that is tuned for 118 bhp of max power at 6,000 rpm and a peak torque output of 172 Nm at 1,500 - 4,000 rpm.

Hyundai i20 N Line facelift: Safety features

In terms of safety, the i20 N Line comes with 6 Airbags, Electronic Stability Control (ESC), Hill Assist Control (HAC), Vehicle Stability Management (VSM), Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) Highline, All Disc Brakes among others.

Hyundai i20 N Line facelift: Price and variants

The i20 N Line is offered in two variants - N6 and N8. The N6 is priced at ₹9.99 lakh for the manual variant whereas the automatic transmission costs ₹11.10 lakh. Then there is the N8 which costs ₹11.22 lakh for the manual transmission and ₹12.32 lakh for the automatic transmission.

