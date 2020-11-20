2022 Jeep Compass SUV teased ahead of unveiling at auto show in China

Jeep is all set to unveil the facelift version of its Compass SUV at an auto show in China starting November 22. Ahead of the unveiling, Jeep has shared some teaser images of the 2022 Jeep Compass SUV with style and technical upgrades.

Among key style upgrades visible from the teaser images are the front face of the new Jeep Compass. The traditional seven-slat grille is now more futuristic in design, flanked by thin strips of LED headlights. Under the grille runs horizontal thin air intake panel that houses the fog lamps, which also appears to be LED. Overall, the front face now appears much bolder than the ones in preceding models.

The interior images revealed by the carmaker confirms a new floating infotainment system, which sits at an angle and has a metallic frame. Besides the tablet-style infotainment screen there are two air vents and brown leather trim with hints of aluminium accent.

The new Compass 2022 may also get a fully digital instrument panel and a new steering wheel.

The new floating tablet-style infotainment system inside the 2022 Jeep Compass SUV.

There is no further detail on the technical specifications of the new Jeep Compass SUV. However, according to some reports, the 2022 Jeep Compass SUV is likely to be powered by a 2.4-litre four-cylinder engine. The engine is capable of producing 182 PS of maximum power and 237 Nm of maximum torque. There could also be a plug-in hybrid variant of Jeep Compass later which is likely to come with a 11.4 kWh battery pack. It will help the 2022 Compass SUV to cover around 50 kms in electric mode.

The facelift version of the Jeep Compass SUV will debut first in China, and is likely to reach other markets, like the US, by 2022. There is still no confirmation whether Jeep will bring this version of Compass SUV to India.