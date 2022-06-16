2022 Hyundai Venue live launch: Specifications, price, features

Copyright © HT Media Limited
Hyundai Venue will receive a mid-cycle update later today. With the new 2022 update, the sub-compact SUV will go through a notable transition. While the majority of exterior updates have been revealed already, the car will also be updated with a fresh features list. The model year update will help Venue to take the fight against the competition cars ...read more
The rear section of the updated Venue SUV will feature a completely new design. There will be new L-shaped wraparound LED tail lights connected by an LED light bar. The use of these lights gives the car a completely refreshed appeal.
The company has confirmed that the new sub-compact SUV will arrive in seven different colour options. The list includes Polar White, Titan Grey, Typhoon Silver, Phantom Black, Denim Blue, Fiery Red, and Fiery Red with black roof.
The 2022 Hyundai Venue will feature an updated front grille. The company says that the new design is in line with the company's new-gen cars. The updated chrome elements of the Venue also remind of the new 2022 Palisade flagship SUV by Hyundai which retails in the international market. The use of a new front grille is a big step up from the previous design and manages to change the front look completely.
The 2022 Venue will come forward with a completely updated exterior body design. Apart from notable changes to the front grille, headlamp, and several body panels, the new Venue is also likely to receive new paint options.