Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.

HT Auto wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Search Log In
Home Auto Cars News 2022 Hyundai Venue Live Launch: Specifications, Price, Features
LIVE UPDATES

2022 Hyundai Venue live launch: Specifications, price, features

  • The new Hyundai Venue will receive notable updates to the exteriors as well as cabin. It will continue to rival the likes of Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza and Kia Sonet. 
By : Updated on : 16 Jun 2022, 10:16 AM
Hyundai Venue facelift 2022 SUV will be launched in India today (June 16).

Hyundai Venue will receive a mid-cycle update later today. With the new 2022 update, the sub-compact SUV will go through a notable transition. While the majority of exterior updates have been revealed already, the car will also be updated with a fresh features list. The model year update will help Venue to take the fight against the competition cars ...read more

16 Jun 2022, 10:16 AM IST

2022 Hyundai Venue: New tail lights

The rear section of the updated Venue SUV will feature a completely new design. There will be new L-shaped wraparound LED tail lights connected by an LED light bar. The use of these lights gives the car a completely refreshed appeal. 

2022 Hyundai Venue facelift SUV will get new LED tail lights.
16 Jun 2022, 10:08 AM IST

2022 Hyundai Venue: Colour options

The company has confirmed that the new sub-compact SUV will arrive in seven different colour options. The list includes Polar White, Titan Grey, Typhoon Silver, Phantom Black, Denim Blue, Fiery Red, and Fiery Red with black roof.

16 Jun 2022, 09:51 AM IST

2022 Hyundai Venue: Updated Grille

The 2022 Hyundai Venue will feature an updated front grille. The company says that the new design is in line with the company's new-gen cars. The updated chrome elements of the Venue also remind of the new 2022 Palisade flagship SUV by Hyundai which retails in the international market. The use of a new front grille is a big step up from the previous design and manages to change the front look completely. 

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
UPCOMING
Hyundai Venue 2022
998 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹7 - 12 Lakh* *Expected Price
View Details
Hyundai Venue
1197 cc | Petrol | Manual | 17.52 kmpl
₹6.99 - 11.86 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
UPCOMING
Hyundai Casper
999 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹4 - 7 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Hyundai Santro
1086 cc | Petrol | Manual | 20 kmpl
₹4.67 - 6.47 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Hyundai Grand I10 Nios
1197 cc | Petrol | Manual | 21 kmpl
₹5.19 - 8.52 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
16 Jun 2022, 09:33 AM IST

2022 Hyundai Venue: New exteriors

The 2022 Venue will come forward with a completely updated exterior body design. Apart from notable changes to the front grille, headlamp, and several body panels, the new Venue is also likely to receive new paint options. 

First Published Date: 16 Jun 2022, 09:33 AM IST
TAGS: Hyundai Hyundai Venue Venue SUV 2022 Hyundai Venue Venue 2022 New-gen Venue