2022 BMW X4 facelift SUV launched in India at a starting price of ₹70.50 lakh.

2022 BMW X4 facelift SUV is the second big launch from the German carmakers this year. The new X4 will take on rivals like Mercedes-Benz GLC Coupe in India.

BMW has launched the 2022 X4 facelift SUV in India today at a starting price of ₹70.50 lakh (ex-showroom). Launched in two variants, the price of the new X4 SUV goes up to ₹72.50 lakh (ex-showroom) for the xDrive30d variant. BMW will manufacture the new X4, available in both petrol and diesel variants, from its facility near Chennai.

2022 BMW X4 facelift SUV is the second big launch from the German carmakers this year. The new X4 will take on rivals like Mercedes-Benz GLC Coupe in India.

The new X4 comes with several design and feature updates compared to the previous generation model. The SUV has already been introduced in global markets, and India will get almost similar changes to the SUV. Among the most striking changes are the new BMW kidney grille with all-black mesh-inserts and frame finished in ‘M High Gloss Shadow line’, thin adaptive LED headlights and redesigned front apron.

(Also see | More pics of 2022 BMW X4 facelift SUV)

2022 X4 SUV sits on a set of 20-inch light M alloy wheels double spoke with M Sport Brakes and red callipers. These wheels make the new X4 appear sportier.

BMW X4 SUV will be available in two variants, including the xDrive30i petrol and the xDrive30d diesel. The diesel unit will be powered by a three-litre six-cylinder diesel engine that is capable of producing output of 265 hp and a maximum torque of 620 Nm. It can accelerate from zero to 100 kmph in just 5.8 seconds. The two-litre four-cylinder petrol engine can churn out an output of 252 hp and maximum torque of 350 Nm. It is capable of accelerating from zero to 100 kmph in just 6.6 seconds.

2022 BMW X4 variants Price in ₹ (ex-showroom) BMW X4 xDrive30i 70.50 lakh BMW X4 xDrive30d 72.50 lakh

Vikram Pawah, President at BMW Group India, said, “The BMW X4 popularised the distinctive Sports Activity Coupe concept in India. It instantly became the vehicle of choice for customers who have a unique style that stands out from rest of the crowd. At the same time, they desire the luxury and performance similar to a sports activity vehicle. And this is the USP of BMW X4! The way it fuses Sheer Driving Pleasure with head-turning looks and sporty adventure is inimitable. Now the new BMW X4 is ready to continue this status in its segment with a refreshed exterior and an attractive profile with multiple technology features. Its forever bold persona will make a statement that’s impossible to forget."

The 2022 BMW X4 SUV will be available in two exterior colour options, including Black Sapphire and M Brooklyn Grey metallic. The interior of the SUV will match these colours with Leather Vernasca upholstery with black stitching.

First Published Date: