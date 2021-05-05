2021 Skoda Fabia breaks cover globally, but no plans to launch in India soon

Czech carmaker Skoda has unveiled the fourth generation 2021 Fabia in Prague last night. The new Fabia has grown in size and comes with increased comfort features, many advanced safety and assistance systems.

The 2021 Fabia is likely to launch in September this year for the global markets. However, it will not hit the Indian shores. Skoda used to offer Fabia for the Indian market even a few years ago. But the carmaker is not keen on reintroducing it. Zac Hollis, Director at Skoda Auto India said, "There are currently no plans to launch Fabia in India."

The wheelbase of the Skoda Fabia has grown by 94 mm to 2,564 mm which allows more space for passengers. The width of the new Fabia has also increased by 48 m to 1,780 mm.

Thomas Schaefer, CEO at Skoda Auto, said, "The latest generation has everything it needs, and even more, to build on the success of its predecessors without hindrance. The new Fabia offers more space than the competition, great connectivity, advanced security systems and an emotional design."

At the front, the new hexagonal grille and the narrower headlights with LED technology - from the base - are particularly noticeable. At the rear, the two-part LED taillights for the first time stand out. Skoda has also used graphite grey and magical black colours around the door mirror caps, front grille and roof in premium packages. The 2021 Fabia sits on a range of tyres - from 14 inches to 18 inches, depending on the variants.

Inside, the new Fabia gets an infotainment display measuring 9.2 inches. In addition, the Fabia can optionally be equipped with a 10.25-inch virtual cockpit. The infotainment screen comes with equipped with features like gesture control and the voice assistant.

Following in the footsteps of the new Octavia, Fabia has also received a two-spoke multifunction steering wheel. The air vents on the sides are now rounded, and the Climatronic climate control has become dual-zone. Skoda also offers optional comfort features like heated windshield and heated steering wheel.

The interior of the new Skoda Fabia has received several new features.

The 2021 Fabia also comes with a larger 380-litre boot space. However, the rear seats can be completely folded to increase the boot space up to 1,190 litres.

Skoda offers two three-cylinder gasoline engines for the front-wheel drive Fabia. These 1.0 MPI engines can churn out 65 and 80 hp of power respectively. That is 5 HP more than the previous generation engines. Diesel units have not existed in the Fabia since 2018. All engines meet the Euro 6d emissions standard. The top-spec variant is powered by a 1.5 TSI engine, mated to a 7-speed DSG transmission, is capable of producing 150 hp of power.

As far as safety is concerned, the 2021 Fabia offers a second level of autonomous driving feature, a Travel Assist system that also includes lane tracking and adaptive cruise control features. Automatic parking and emergency braking system are among other important features.