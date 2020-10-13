2021 Mahindra TUV300 BS 6 spotted in clear images

Mahindra is working on a number of new models for 2021 and recently, images of the new TUV300 BS 6 have surfaced online, hinting that the launch of the updated model might be just around the corner.

For the uninitiated, TUV300 hasn't been updated to the latest BS 6 emission norms yet and the new spy images hint that along with an updated powertrain, there will be several cosmetic updates given to the car.

The utilitarian sub-4 metre SUV will be based on the ladder-on-frame chassis. Under the hood, it will feature a new BS 6-compliant powertrain. There might be a 1.5-litre diesel engine which is also found on the XUV300. For the record, the predecessor used to come with a 1.5-litre diesel engine which churned out 100 bhp of power and 240 Nm of peak torque. The updated transmission setup on the vehicle may include a 5-speed manual gearbox as standard.

The latest spy images hint that the car will be updated with a slightly tweaked front fascia with a new bigger 7-slot grille. Down below expect a new front bumper sporting a larger trapezoidal airdam, and new foglamps on either side. More importantly, it will also get an update set of headlamps, albeit lighting will still be halogen.

2021 Mahindra TUV300 BS 6. Image Credits: Instagram/WeGuideAuto

The overall profile of the new SUV remains relatively unchanged. On the other hand, there will be new silver alloy wheels instead of the Metallic Grey alloys found on the outgoing model. The latest additions will also include a pair of new black roof rails and X-shaped spare wheel cover that has been given a miss this time around.

Inside, expect some minor changes in the form of update interior colours and upholstery. The car might also sport a new touchscreen infotainment system and multi-functional steering among others updates. One of the images also hint that the SUV might come kitted up with side-facing jump seats in the last row.