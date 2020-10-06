2021 Jaguar XF gets design upgrades and all-new interior

2021 Jaguar XF has got a mid-life facelift with design changes on the inside and outside. The company also decided to discontinue one of its engines and the wagon version. The Jaguar XF will now be available only as a luxury sedan.

The changes on the exterior are subtle yet noticeable. It features a new front bumper with larger and lower air intakes. The wider front grille features a mesh design detail inspired by Jaguar’s heritage logo. The new super slim all-LED quad headlights with DRLs are available with optional Pixel LED technology.

At the rear, the new Jaguar XF gets a wider bumper and body-coloured rear upper valance. Darkened rear light surrounds now also feature on the XF sedan model.

The XF also gets upgrades inside with more features and enhanced connectivity than its preceding models. At the heart of the new interior is a seamlessly integrated centrally-mounted 11.4-inch curved-glass HD touchscreen in an elegant magnesium alloy casing, which controls the new Pivi Pro infotainment system. The new cockpit design is more focussed on the driver. A new sporty centre console, faster in profile, sweeps up to the dashboard incorporating an optional wireless device charger with phone signal booster.

The upgraded interior with a new cockpit design.

New door casings, featuring a new 360-degree grab handle, provide easier access and increased storage for bottles and other items.

The new Jaguar XF also gets Software-Over-The-Air capability, ensuring latest vehicle systems and infotainment are installed seamlessly and remotely. Innovative Active Road Noise Cancellation, and cabin air ionisation with PM2.5 filtration to capture ultrafine particles and allergens

The new Jaguar XF and XF Sportbrake feature a focused range of Ingenium four-cylinder petrol and next-generation diesel powertrains, the diesel being equipped with Mild Hybrid Electric Vehicle (MHEV) technology.

The 204PS 2.0-litre i4 diesel MHEV is 24PS more powerful than the engine it replaces, with reduced emissions and improved fuel economy. The more refined 250PS and 300PS Ingenium petrol engines deliver 0-60mph in 6.5 seconds and 5.8 seconds respectively for the sedan model.

All engines are paired with Jaguar’s eight-speed automatic gearbox, which can be controlled using the steering wheel shift paddles for added driver engagement.