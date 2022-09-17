BYD India inaugurates its new passenger vehicle showroom in Bengaluru

BYD India has opened their sixth dealership in India, it is located in Bengaluru. The dealership will be managed by PPS Motors. This will be the second dealership of BYD India that is being managed by PPS Motors as the first one was launched last month in Vijayawada which is also managed by PPS Motors. Recently, BYD also opened new passenger vehicle showrooms in Delhi as well as Mumbai which is being managed by Landmark.

The dealership is spread across 1600 square feet. The showroom will have well-trained technicians, service equipment, service bays, EV charging stations, a customer lounge and a showroom display floor, offering customers the best in-store experience.

Bengaluru is an important market for BYD India because Karnataka was the first state in the country to build an EV ecosystem and take the lead in electric vehicles, according to Sanjay Gopalakrishnan, Senior Vice President of Electric Passenger Vehicle Business of BYD India. BYD India has already received 27 bookings for their e6 MPV through Karnataka. The e6 is currently the only vehicle that BYD is selling in India.

BYD is one of the largest EV makers in China, and also has a solid presence in the global markets, especially in Europe. (HT Auto/Prashant Singh)

The e6 is a five-seater premium MPV that has been brought to India as a CKD or Completely Knocked Down unit. BYD e6 starts at ₹29.15 lakh (ex-showroom) and is offered in two variants. There is GL and GLX. The GLX comes with AC fast charging option also. The driving range can be up to 500 km and using the DC charger, the battery can be topped up in 1.5 hours.

The MPV gets BYD's patented ‘Blade’ type batteries that measure 71.7 kWh and the battery pack has a composition of lithium-iron phosphate. The electric motor mounted on the front motor can produce 95 hp and 180 Nm. The top speed of BYD e6 is 130 kmph.

(Also read: BYD Atto 3 teased ahead of launch in India, will go against MG ZS EV)

BYD's next launch in the Indian market will be Atto 3. It is an electric SUV that produces 204 hp and 310 Nm. The manufacturer has already started teasing the launch of the SUV and it has also been spotted on the Indian roads. BYD sells Atto 3 with two battery pack options. There is a 49.92 kWh battery pack with a driving range of 320 km and a 60.48 kWh battery pack with a driving range of 420 km. These range figures are calculated using the WLTP cycle. As of now, it is not known which battery pack will be brought to India.

