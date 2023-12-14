How to take care of your car during winter

Winter is brutal in certain parts of India, especially in northern and north-eastern regions of the country. While the chilly spell impacts the people hard, they take a toll on vehicles as well. Hence, taking proper steps to prepare the car for the winter is essential. This can increase the lifespan of the vehicle as well as potentially reduce the cost of maintenance or repairs too.

Perhaps the simplest and most basic tip to make the car winter-ready is the preparatory checkups. Inspecting various critical components and fixing if there are any issues can make sure the car is ready to tackle the cold spell. Cars are usually more prone to malfunctions during extreme weather conditions. Hence getting a basic check-up done to ensure core parts are functioning normally can help avert potential mishaps later.

Also Read : Bought your first car? Here are some most useful car maintenance tips for you

Here are a few key tips to follow to make the car winter-ready.

Check all car lights

During the winter season, the sun sets early compared to other seasons of the year. This means there is less daylight and more usage of car lights while driving. Hence, the car lights should be in optimum working condition. Inspect and make sure the headlights, tail lights, turn indicators, and reverse lights are working properly. If there is any issue, get it checked by a professional and fix it or replace it.

Ensure car battery is well-functional

Cold weather takes a toll on the car battery. A lot of functions onboard a car are performed with the help of the battery. A weak battery may operate well during warm weather, but it is likely to die during cold weather. Hence, before a long journey, get the battery checked by a professional to make sure it is in working condition. If the battery needs to be replaced, make sure you do so immediately.

Check engine oil and coolant

Just topping up the engine oil or the engine coolant may not be adequate if the car has been using it for too long without changing. It is recommended that you use a lighter engine oil that is appropriate for the cold weather conditions. Check the owner’s manual to determine the manufacturer's recommended temperature ranges and fill the engine oil and coolant accordingly.

Inspect windshield and wipers

A car’s windshield is an integral part of the vehicle. It helps prevent wind, rain, fog or snow from entering the cabin. Perform a thorough check to identify cracks or seepage of water in the windshield. During cold weather, fog, mist, or frost could accumulate on the car’s windshield, which could affect your vision of the road ahead. Hence, it is recommended to check the windshield regularly. Also, make sure to check the windshield wipers are in good condition and have no visible cracks or damages. If required, get them replaced with new wiper blades.

Test defroster and climate control

The defroster keeps the car windows from getting icy or foggy, and the climate control system works to keep the cabin warm in cold weather conditions. It is imperative to make sure both these functions are in optimum working condition. Inspect these functions of your car and make suitable repairs or replacements if required.

Check tyre pressure and tread depth

Tyres are the first contact point between the car and the surface. Yet, they are the most neglected parts of a car. Like other parts, the tyres also need regular maintenance, especially during the winter season. Check the tyre pressure and ensure it is up to the prescribed limits. Also, check the tyres' tread depth for wear and tear, and replace them if necessary.

Examine car brakes

In icy and wet conditions, the roads can be slippery. Hence, your car needs well-performing brakes to help you avoid mishaps. Make sure to examine the brake pads and the disc frequently for wear and tear by a professional mechanic. Also, if there is any issue, get them replaced.

How to take care of your car during winter Step 1 : Check all car lights Step 2 : Ensure car battery is well-functional Step 3 : Check engine oil and coolant Step 4 : Inspect windshield and wipers Step 5 : Test defroster and climate control Step 6 : Check tyre pressure Step 7 : Examine car brake

First Published Date: