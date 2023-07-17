How to take care of your car battery: Key tips

An unexpected flat battery can be a big inconvenience for any car driver. The battery powers all the electrical systems onboard a vehicle, from lights to music systems. Hence, just like the other key components like the engine or transmission, the car battery too demands special attention. Factors such as harsh weather conditions and the way the owner uses the vehicle can affect the battery's lifespan.

On average, a car battery lasts between three to five years, depending on multiple factors such as weather conditions and usage dynamics. Following some easy tips can ensure the prevention of the battery going flat prematurely. If you want to avoid changing the battery just after one or two years, here are a few key tips to follow.

Also Read : Himachal flash floods and landslides cause havoc on cars and roads. How to protect your car in such situations

Don't leave your car unused for long

If your car is inactive for long days at a stretch, the battery won't be able to recharge itself properly. If the car is used regularly, the engine gets warmed up and allows the car fluids to circulate. Also, this allows the battery enough time to be recharged. If the vehicle is left unused for more than two weeks, the battery will likely need attention when you use the car next time. Hence, take the car out for a 30-minute drive at least once a week.

Clean the battery regularly

Natural elements like grime, dirt or dampness impact a car battery negatively. These can cause leakage across the battery casing, which may result in a flat battery. Hence, remove the surface-level grime with a sponge and a dry cloth at least once a month to avoid build-up. In highly moist weather, corrosion on battery terminals and battery lead clamps are common. Corroded terminals and lead clamps can affect the flow of electricity through the battery. Hence, keep them clean.

Don't use electronic accessories unnecessarily

Keeping your headlights or interior lights on, and turning the ignition on to run the infotainment system without running the engine can drain the battery. In this case, the car's alternator is shut down when the engine is turned off and the electronic accessories drain power from the car's battery. Hence, always check while leaving the car to avoid keeping the electronic accessories on. Switch off everything before leaving the vehicle. Also, lock your car when you leave it as keeping it unlocked keeps the onboard computer system running, resulting in draining the battery.

How to take care of your car battery Step 1 : Don't leave your car unused for long Step 2 : Clean the battery regularly Step 3 : Don't use electronic accessories unnecessarily

First Published Date: