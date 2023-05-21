How to reduce your motor fuel bills: Top 5 tips

In an era when motor fuel costs keep soaring, everyone is looking for ways to reduce their fuel bills. Apart from financial benefits, saving fuel also has environmental benefits in terms of causing less pollution. Thus, maintaining good fuel efficiency of your vehicle is crucial and there are many factors that contribute to these. Below are some tip and tricks to cut down on your fuel bills:

Service your car at regular intervals

It is important to get your car serviced at regular intervals to maintain the mileage of your vehicle. While getting your car serviced, you must get three things replaced – oil, oil filter and air filter. You need to look for a reliable mechanic and things things can be done at a decent cost.

Plan your routes in advance

Advance planning of the drive routes leveraging GPS and maps can help you find shorter and faster routes with less traffic, thus helping you save more fuel and thus reducing your fuel expenses.

Fuel your vehicle early morning or at night

Oil expands when temperature rises. It is a natural phenomenon that often most people do not realise. People generally tend to fuel their vehicle's tanks during the day when it is generally hotter, thus, the expansion of oil causes lesser energy generation. The fuel will burn faster. Thus, the best time to fuel your vehicle's tank is early in the morning or at night.

Keep checking tyre pressure

Low tyre pressure creates a drag while driving which leads to low mileage. Thus, it is important to get the tyre pressure of your vehicle checked every few weeks. Maintaining a recommended tyre pressure of 32 psi to 35 psi while driving within city limits is important to get a good mileage, thus cutting down on unnecessary fuel costs.

Do away with unwanted weight on the vehicle

People normally tend to forget removing unwanted things from the boot of their vehicle which increases the weight on the machine. Every extra kilo of weight will use extra fuel and thus decrease the mileage of the vehicle. It is hence recommended to keep the car as light as possible to minimize your fuel bills.

