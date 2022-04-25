How to know when your car tyres need replacement

We often neglect the tyres of our cars or two-wheelers, despite them being one of the most important elements of a vehicle. The vehicles run on wheels wrapped by tyres. In that case, the wheels are like the legs of a vehicle and tyres save them from damage. Checking and taking proper care of the tyres are as important as taking care of other parts. This not only helps in increasing the life span of the concerned parts but enhances the safety and overall performance of the vehicle, which ultimately results in saving money.

(Also read: Domestic demand for tyres set to increase by 7-9% this fiscal: ICRA)

Checking and changing tyres timely are very important for ensuring the safety of the vehicle. Here are a few steps to follow for checking tyres to decide if they require replacement.

Tread depth

Checking the state of the tyre for treads are very crucial. The primary function of treads is to divert water from beneath the tyre in order to improve traction and avoid hydroplaning on wet roads. A certain depth is always required. New tyres come with deep tread, and they begin to wear with use. With time, the tread depth decreases. This reduces the ability to expel water proportionally. Until the tread becomes almost 1/17th of an inch, the situation is not critical. The tread depth defines a lot about the level of water a tyre can expel. Hence, it is always best to check the tread depth with a depth indicator. A one rupee coin can be used alternatively to measure the depth.

Uneven tread wear

Irregular tyre wear takes place due to alignment problems or malfunction in rotation. The instructions suggested by the OEMs are found in the user manual. Irregular tread wear also happens due to worn out suspension and the use of tyres for a prolonged period with incorrect inflation pressure. It can be in form of patch marks or tyres that are worn only from a side or from the middle. Such uneven wear can affect the ride.

Tyre age

Tyres get old with years naturally regardless of how much the vehicle is driven. The service life of a tyre is approximately six or seven years. In case, the tyre of your vehicle has a good amount of tread and is not damaged visually, it is suggested to replace the tyre after six-seven years of use.

Tyre cracks

In a country, that deals with extreme heat and variable weather conditions, tyres tend to develop cracks due to the temperature fluctuations and with age as well. Usually, tyres develop crack after using them for around six to seven years unless the tyres purchased are old ones. As rubber gets old, it breaks down and starts decomposing. The cracks become visible at times. These cracked tyres can fail at any time and without any forewarning, which could result in a serious mishap.

Abnormal bulges

In case, there is an abnormal bulge in the sidewall or the tyre tread, it is an indication that the internal carcass or the tyre's structure has been damaged. It could happen due to driving habits or low tyre pressure. Such tyres should be changed immediately as they are extremely dangerous to drive with.

How to check and decide if your tyre requires a replacement Step 1 : Tread depth Step 2 : Uneven tread wear Step 3 : Tyre age Step 4 : Tyre cracks Step 5 : Abnormal bulges

First Published Date: