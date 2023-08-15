How to keep your car audio system in good shape for long. Key tips

Having a good audio system in your car can make a huge difference in your driving experience. No matter if you are commuting to work or embarking on a long road trip, your car's audio system can make the drive enjoyable given it is playing the perfect songs. We often neglect the basic maintenance that can keep our car's audio system in good shape.

Like any other component of a car, the in-car audio system too requires some basic maintenance to ensure it functions at its optimum level. Here are some key tips to ensure the car audio system stays in good shape for a long period.

Keep the audio system clean

Regularly clean the audio system components including the head unit, speakers and amplifiers. Use a soft microfibre to remove dust and debris. Avoid using harsh cleaning chemicals, as they can damage critical components and their surfaces. Also, while cleaning, check for loose connections and corrosions as that can damage the audio system in the long run. Moisture is another enemy of such critical car components and it can damage audio system components. So, avoid leaving your car's windows open during rain or snow.

Protect speakers

Speakers are one of the most vulnerable components of a car's audio system. Protect them from damage by avoiding playing music at high volumes for prolonged periods, as that can damage the speakers as well as impact your hearing system as well. Avoid exposure to extreme temperatures as that can impact the speakers negatively. Also, use high-quality audio files to ensure the best sound quality without turning the volume high.

Keep the car cool

Heat doesn't just damage the car's exterior paint and tyres but also impact the car's cabin components like audio system negatively. A car's audio system includes intricate components, which can be damaged due to heat. Hence, make sure the car is parked under a shade or cover it to protect the sun rays from entering the cabin directly. This will not only keep the cabin cooler than the exterior temperature but also protect the audio system.

Use the audio system regularly

Use the car's audio system regularly. Just like a car engine and other components required regular usage to be in optimum shape for long run, the audio system too requires to be powered and played regularly to be in best shape for long period. However, turn off the audio system before turning off the car's engine, as the voltage spikes during turning off or turning on the engine can damage the audio system.

Keep the battery in good shape

Maintaining a car battery to keep it in best shape is part of regular vehicle maintenance and eventually it helps to keep the audio system in good shape as well. The audio system is powered by the battery and draws energy from the power storage. Hence, a malfunctioning battery can result into a malfunctioning audio system as well.

