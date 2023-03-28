How to ensure safety while refuelling your car: Key tips

Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Fossil fuels like petrol and diesel are highly flammable. With petrol pumps storing a large amount of combustible fuel in their storage tanks, a fuel station is one of the places where the utmost safety protocol should be followed. Being alert at a petrol pump while visiting to refuel your car should be a priority. Also, you should follow and practice some basic rules at any fuel station while refuelling your vehicle.
Here are some crucial tips you should follow at a fuel station while refuelling your vehicle.
Also Read : How to ensure you are buying a good used car: Five key steps
Once you are at a fuel station and one of the attendants is about to begin refuelling your car, always turn off the car's engine. The engine and its components at work involve a process of combustion, which means there are sparks of fire. Considering that, it is always safe to keep the engine turned off while the car is being refuelled in an attempt to avoid any mishap. Petrol or diesel being highly flammable, it won't take much time to erupt a major fire in case of an accident. Hence, kill the car’s engine as a precaution.
A fuel station sits on top of tons and tons of highly combustible fuel. This poses a huge danger threat. A small spark of fire is enough to make the place an inferno. Hence, it is an obvious precaution not to use any item at a fuel station that could start a fire. Never light a lighter or a matchstick, even if you are a chain smoker and feeling a strong urge while at a fuel station. Don't let your kid use the magnifying glass there.
It has been scientifically proven that mobile phones emit a certain level of radiation. Your mobile device may heat up on a sunny day and pose a threat of explosion, which could result in a chain reaction leading to a major fire incident at a fuel station. In short, talking on a mobile phone could prove to be highly dangerous at a fuel station. Hence, always be sure to switch your phone off before you enter the fuel station.
Kill the engine
Keep away from fire
Switch off the mobile phone