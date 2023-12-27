Driving in hills requires sharp attention to detail: Essential tips

Driving in the hills could be a lifetime experience as the hilly areas are full of scenic beauties almost everywhere. At the same time, the pleasant chilly atmosphere motivates people to embark on a road trip to hill stations. However, driving on hills requires a separate skill set and etiquette compared to what is demanded from a driver while driving on the plain.

Driving on a hill may sound exciting and adventurous but it is a totally different ball game than driving in flat plain areas. Not following some critical rules may lead to disastrous outcomes while driving on hills. Driving in a hilly region requires not only some special skills but also the driver needs to follow some etiquette considering driving in such a region is more challenging than driving in the plains.

Here are some essential tips to follow while driving in hills.

Drive in the correct gear

Driving in the correct gear is highly important on hilly roads. While moving uphill, gravity works against you by making slowing you down. Hence, drive in lower gear where torque output is maximum. On the other hand, while driving downhill, many people have the misconception that they can stay in neutral and coast away, which can be fatally dangerous. Remember that the gears of a car act as speed modifiers and can provide you extra bit of braking power when necessary. It is recommended to drive in the same gear or one gear up as the one you used while climbing up. Having an extra gear in hand gives you room for engine braking, which is the most effective way to drive on hilly roads, especially when you are driving downhill. If you have an AMT car, drive the car in manual mode in the hills.

Use engine braking instead of just brake pedals

While driving downhill, engine braking is a highly effective method. Instead of driving with the brake pedal half-pressed, use the engine braking technique. Constant using of the brake pedal can result in the brake pads overheating and eventually brake failure, which can lead to fatal consequences. Drive in lower gear even when coming downhill, which will leave you with extra gear allowing engine braking.

Follow and obey road signs

Whenever driving on hilly roads, always keep a keen eye to follow road signs and obey them religiously. Remember that, driving on hilly roads is much more challenging and demands extra patience and alertness than driving on plains. Road signs tell you a lot about the road conditions ahead and how to manoeuvre the vehicle. Hillside roads are often narrow, unpredictable and somewhat dangerous. Being vigilant means you will be prepared to tackle the challenges.

Avoid temptation of speeding at any cost

Never ever drive at high speed in hills, no matter how tempting that is. Hilly roads are narrow, full of sharp bends, often covered in fog or cloud etc. With such issues with space and visibility, it could be fatal for you as well as other drivers in case of speedy driving.

Avoid overtaking unless it is absolutely necessary

Avoid overtaking in hills unless it is absolutely necessary. Patience is the key while driving on hills. Overtaking in the hills is very tricky and needs to be done with utmost caution. Never ever try to overtake another vehicle in the middle of turns. Always wait for a long and wide section, where there is enough space to overtake a vehicle without causing trouble to yourself as well others.

Do not change lane

Changing lanes in the hills is a strict no. Hilly roads are narrow and full of bends. Finding straight stretches with wide space in the hills is difficult. Driving in the wrong lane can cause distress for other drivers as well as you. Such behaviour is rendered reckless and can cause fatal accidents.

Use lights, indicators and horns properly

Using lights, indicators and horns properly is among the mandatory driving etiquette when driving in the hills. The lights, indicators and horns act as communicators with other drivers allowing them to understand your possible moves and messages. Also, follow the lights, indicators and horns of other drivers as well to understand their intended messages.

