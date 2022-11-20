How to check and change engine coolant in your car: Key tips

Car engine coolant is a mixture of water and anti-freeze material that helps to stop the power mill from overheating. The majority of modern cars come with a sealed cooling system, which makes sure they don't need topping up unless there is a leak. However, if the car is old, the engine coolant should be checked every couple of weeks to inspect if there is any problem with the cooling system. Examining the coolant level and detecting any problem early could save you money and hassle.

The coolant is a liquid that is added to a car's engine cooling system. The coolant comes as a dilution of antifreeze chemicals and water. The engine coolant sops the water in the cooling system from freezing during cold weather conditions, and it also raises the boiling point. Along with the pressurized system, the coolant also helps in reducing the risk of overheating in summer.

The antifreeze doesn't just protect the car engine in winter or summer but helps stop corrosion and scale build-up all year round. There are a wide variety of engine coolants available on the market, which are also known as antifreeze. It is always important to buy the right coolant for the vehicle. To buy the right coolant for your car, you can check the user manual provided by the OEM.

Ensure you put the coolant in right tank

Make sure you find the right tank before putting the coolant in it. Adding the antifreeze to the screen wash, brake fluid, or power steering reservoir could cause serious damage to the vehicle. To make things easy, you can check the OEM-provided vehicle handbook to find the location of the coolant filler cap.

Examine the engine coolant level

After finding the expansion tank, check the level of the coolant. The coolant in its reservoir should be between the minimum and maximum marks. A low engine coolant level can cause problems with the car's heater. While checking the coolant level is performed manually by checking the level between the minimum and maximum gauges, another symptom of a low coolant level is cool air coming from the dashboard vents even when the dial is set to hot.

Check the hoses

Check the hoses for problems. Examine any hose that you can see at the same time while checking for coolant. Wet or white staining in the hoses could be a sign of possible problems to come.

Top up if required

If the coolant level is low and creating trouble for the cooling system of your car's engine, it needs a top-up. Make sure the engine is cold. Turn off the ignition and let the engine and the entire powertrain system cool down. Don't remove the filler cap unless the engine is completely cooled down, as opening before that could result in a sudden release of pressurized hot water, which may result in spillage and burning of your skin as well.

Use the right coolant

Make sure you use the right antifreeze, which is recommended by the manufacturer. Different types of antifreeze don't mix well. Consult the user manual provided by the vehicle manufacturer to check which is the best fit for your car. Also, make sure to take help from a professional mechanic while topping up the coolant. Do it if you don't feel comfortable and confident about performing the task yourself.

