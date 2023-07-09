Himachal flash floods and landslides cause havoc: Key tips to protect cars

Massive rain in Himachal Pradesh has disrupted daily life in the state. Several highways got blocked as heavy downpours lashed several districts. The incessant rainfall is wreaking havoc causing flash floods, waterlogging and landslides at various places across the state, which are taking a toll on cars and the road network in Himachal Pradesh.

Several videos have surfaced online showing how roads are breaking into the river and how cars are being swept away by rivers. Here are some key tips for you to follow to deal with landslides and flash floods. Here's how to protect your car and life during a landslide and flash flood.

Stay alert

Landslides and flash floods cannot be detected earlier. However, some signs can tell you if there is any chance of a landslide or a flash flood. In case, you are living in a hilly area and there is a river nearby and if there is incessant rainfall, there is a risk of landslides and flash floods. Hence, always stay alert and check for such signs. When you are driving, check for sunken road beds or unusual bulges on the road. Also, if you are driving beside a water body, look out for sudden changes in the water level.

Don't park your car in a dangerous spot

Avoid parking your car at a dangerous spot, such as at the edge of a cliff or a place where there are slopes around it. Parking a vehicle at the cliff, where a landslide may take place is always risky. Also, if there are slopes around the parking space, rocks can roll down from above and demolish your vehicle.

Check for unusual loud sounds

When landslides or flash floods happen, they always come with loud unusual sounds. In case huge rocks knock together or trees crack, the sound is unusually loud that can be heard from quite far. Always check for such sounds, if you are living or driving through a zone that is prone to flash floods or landslides.

Check local radio stations for alerts

Every modern car comes equipped with an audio system that also comprises a radio. The radio stations often relay weather updates, which can be highly useful in case of a landslide or flash flood. Check for the updates relayed by the radio stations.

