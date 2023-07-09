Flash floods and waterlogging cause havoc on cars and roads

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Jul 09, 2023

Massive rain in Himachal has disrupted daily life and blocked several highways

The incessant rainfall is causing waterlogging and landslides at various places

Here's how to protect your car and life during such events

Always stay alert and check for such signs for landslides & flash floods

Don't park your car in a dangerous spot where there are slopes around

Check for unusual loud sounds for coming for flash floods or landslides

Check local radio stations for alerts

Radio stations often relay weather updates which can be highly useful 

The best way to protect your car from landslide is to avoid getting caught in one
