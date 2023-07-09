Flash floods and waterlogging cause havoc on cars and roads

Massive rain in Himachal has disrupted daily life and blocked several highways
The incessant rainfall is causing waterlogging and landslides at various places
Here's how to protect your car and life during such events
Always stay alert and check for such signs for landslides & flash floods
Don't park your car in a dangerous spot where there are slopes around
Check for unusual loud sounds for coming for flash floods or landslides
Check local radio stations for alerts
Radio stations often relay weather updates which can be highly useful
The best way to protect your car from landslide is to avoid getting caught in one