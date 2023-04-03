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Skoda karoq vs Volkswagen T-Roc

In 2026 when choosing between the Skoda karoq and Volkswagen T-Roc, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Skoda karoq Price starts at Rs. 24.99 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Karoq 1.5 TSI, Volkswagen T-Roc Price starts at Rs. 21.35 Lakhs (last recorded price) for 1.5 TSI. karoq: 1498 cc engine, 14.49 kmpl mileage. T-Roc: 1498 cc engine, 17.8 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
karoq vs T-Roc Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Karoq T-roc
BrandSkodaVolkswagen
Price₹ 24.99 Lakhs₹ 21.35 Lakhs
Mileage14.49 kmpl17.8 kmpl
Engine Capacity1498 cc1498 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Manual, Automatic
Cylinders44

Filters
karoq
Skoda karoq
Karoq 1.5 TSI
₹24.99 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
T-Roc
Volkswagen T-Roc
1.5 TSI
₹21.35 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Skoda karoq Visual Comparison

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Specification
Engine
1498 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1498 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
TurbochargedTurbocharged
Mileage (ARAI)
14.49 kmpl17.85
Transmission
Automatic (Dual Clutch) - 7 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport ModeAutomatic (Dual Clutch) - 7 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Engine Type
1.5 TSI with ACT1.5L TSI EVO with ACT
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
250 Nm @ 1500 rpm250 Nm @ 1500 rpm
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
148 bhp @ 5000 rpm148 bhp @ 5000 rpm
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Driving Range
724.5 Km1053.15
Minimum Turning Radius
5.1 metres5.5
Rear Brake Type
DiscDisc
Spare Wheel
SteelSteel
Rear Tyres
215 / 55 R17215 / 55 R17
Rear Suspension
Twist-beam axleTwist beam axle with separate spring & shock absorber
Front Brake Type
DiscDisc
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power assisted (Electric)
Front Suspension
McPherson suspension with lower triangular links and torsion stabiliserIndependent with coil spring
Wheels
Alloy WheelsAlloy Wheels
Front Tyres
215 / 55 R17215 / 55 R17
Width
1841 mm1819
Length
4382 mm4234
Kerb Weight
1320 kg1350
Wheelbase
2638 mm2590
Height
1624 mm1573
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows2
Seating Capacity
5 Person5
Bootspace
521 litres445
Doors
5 Doors5
Fuel Tank Capacity
50 litres59
Features
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
Front & RearFront & Rear
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
12V Power Outlets
32
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Common Fan Speed Control
Cruise Control
YesNo
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicTilt & Telescopic
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with GuidanceReverse Camera
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - AllElectronic - Internal Only
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Rear AC
Blower, Vents Behind Front ArmrestBlower, Vents Behind Front Armrest
Gear Indicator
YesYes
Tachometer
DigitalDigital
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Instantaneous Consumption
YesYes
Clock
DigitalDigital
Shift Indicator
YesNo
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Average Speed
YesYes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
No-
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
YesYes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 TripsElectronic 2 Trips
Instrument Cluster
DigitalDigital
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
KeylessKeyless
Sunroof / Moonroof
Panoramic SunroofPanoramic Sunroof
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
NoNo
Rub - Strips
NoChrome Inserts
Roof Mounted Antenna
YesYes
Body Kit
Cladding - Black/GreyCladding - Black/Grey
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes-
Rain-sensing Wipers
YesYes
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & RetractableElectrically Adjustable & Retractable
Rear Wiper
YesYes
One Touch -Down
AllAll
One Touch - Up
AllAll
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Tailgate ReleaseElectric Tailgate Release
Power Windows
Front & RearFront & Rear
Rear Defogger
YesYes
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body ColouredBlack
Turn Indicators on ORVM
YesYes
Exterior Door Handles
Body ColouredBody Coloured
Interior Door Handles
ChromeChrome
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront & Rear
Cup Holders
Front & RearFront & Rear
Sunglass Holder
YesYes
Cooled Glove Box
Yes-
Driver Armrest Storage
YesYes
Warranty (Kilometres)
100000100000
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
-No
Warranty (Years)
44
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Tail Lights
LEDLED
Glove Box Lamp
YesNo
Ambient Interior Lighting
Multi-colourFootwell Lamps
Cornering Headlights
ActivePassive
Cabin Lamps
Front and RearFront and Rear
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Rear Reading Lamp
YesYes
Fog Lights
LED,HalogenHalogen on front, Halogen on rear
Automatic Head Lamps
YesYes
Puddle Lamps
YesNo
Follow me home headlamps
YesYes
Daytime Running Lights
LEDLED
Headlights
LEDLED
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
YesYes
Speakers
6+6
USB Compatibility
YesYes
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio StreamingPhone & Audio Streaming
Wireless Charger
-No
Voice Command
YesYes
CD Player
NoYes
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Wired), Apple Car Play (Wired)Android Auto (Wired), Apple Car Play (Wired)
MP3 Playback
YesYes
Aux Compatibility
YesYes
Steering mounted controls
YesYes
Internal Hard-drive
No-
GPS Navigation System
YesYes
Head Unit Size
Not AvailableNot Available
DVD Playback
NoYes
iPod Compatibility
YesYes
AM/FM Radio
YesYes
Display
Touch-screen DisplayTouch-screen Display
Find My Car
NoNo
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
No-
Check Vehicle Status Via App
NoNo
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
NoNo
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
NoNo
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
NoNo
Emergency Call
NoNo
Remote AC On/Off Via app
NoNo
Geo-Fence
NoNo
Hill Descent Control
NoNo
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
YesYes
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
No-
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Four-Wheel-Drive
NoNo
Differential Lock
No-
Hill Hold Control
YesYes
Brake Assist (BA)
YesYes
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
YesYes
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Airbags
9 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Knee, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side, 2 Rear Passenger Side)6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
NCAP Rating
-5 Star (Euro NCAP)
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
YesYes
Middle Rear Head Rest
YesYes
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Driver Seat Adjustment
10 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)10 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down, lumbar forward / back)
Head-rests
Front & RearFront & Rear
3rd Row Seats Type
No-
Interiors
Dual ToneDual Tone
Interior Colours
Stone Beige and BlackBlack and White
Rear Armrest
With Cup HolderWith Cup Holder
Driver Armrest
YesYes
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchBench
Ventilated Seat Type
NoHeated
Split Rear Seat
60:40 split60:40 split
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
YesYes
Front Seatback Pockets
YesYes
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
YesYes
Ventilated Seats
NoFront only
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)10 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down, lumbar forward / back)
Folding Rear Seat
FullFull
Seat Upholstery
LeatherLeather
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
28,87,54024,51,787
Ex-Showroom Price
24,99,00021,35,000
RTO
2,65,9002,24,230
Insurance
1,05,99292,057
Accessories Charges
16,6480
FastTag Charges
0500
Other Charges
00
EMI
62,06452,698
Expert Rating
-

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Latest Car & Bike News

Volkswagen CEO said the automaker is nearly done with launching new ICE-powered cars.
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3 Apr 2023
Volkswagen T-Roc has received a major makeover, including design, dimensions and features.
Volkswagen T-Roc gets a makeover, dons Tiguan vibes with design upgrades
28 Aug 2025
Skoda Karoq SUV to break cover next week, teased ahead of November 30 debut.
Skoda Karoq SUV to break cover on November 30: What to expect
27 Nov 2021
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30 Nov 2021
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This Skoda Karoq goes swimming into the Mediterranean Sea, bathers form a human chain to save it
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Latest Videos

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Skoda Kylaq review: Aggressive pricing, practical to drive. Should you buy the Nexon, Brezza, Sonet rival?
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Skoda Kylaq has become the first car from the Czech auto giant to undergo Bharat NCAP crash tests. The Kylaq now joins the likes of Tata Nexon and Mahindra XUV 3XO in the list of sub-compact SUVs to secure highest safety ratings at the Bharat NCAP crash tests.
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Skoda Karoq facelift SUV has made its global debut with updated looks and tech.
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Volkswagen Taigun (left) and Skoda Kushaq (right) are based on the same platform and offer a list of safety features which helped both secure highest rating at the Global NCAP crash test.&nbsp;
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