karoq vs T-Roc Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Karoq T-roc Brand Skoda Volkswagen Price ₹ 24.99 Lakhs ₹ 21.35 Lakhs Mileage 14.49 kmpl 17.8 kmpl Engine Capacity 1498 cc 1498 cc Transmission Automatic Manual, Automatic Cylinders 4 4

In 2026 when choosing between the Skoda karoq and Volkswagen T-Roc, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Skoda karoq Price starts at Rs. 24.99 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Karoq 1.5 TSI, Volkswagen T-Roc Price starts at Rs. 21.35 Lakhs (last recorded price) for 1.5 TSI. karoq: 1498 cc engine, 14.49 kmpl mileage. T-Roc: 1498 cc engine, 17.8 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.