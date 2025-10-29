In 2026, when choosing between the Lexus LS and Mercedes-Benz EQS, assess both models based on Price, Size, range, battery pack, charging speed, Boot Space,Features, and Colours. Lexus LS Price starts at Rs. 1.91 Cr (last recorded price) for 500h Luxury, Mercedes-Benz EQS Price starts at Rs. 1.3 Cr (ex-showroom price) for Celebration Edition. LS gets a battery pack of up to 44 kwh. EQS gets a battery pack of up to 107.8 kWh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
LS vs EQS Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Ls
|Eqs
|Brand
|Lexus
|Mercedes-Benz
|Price
|₹ 1.91 Cr
|₹ 1.3 Cr
|Range
|1263 km/charge
|857 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|44 kwh
|107.8 kWh
|Charging Time
|-
|6 Hours 25 Minutes(22 kW AC Charger)