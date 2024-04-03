Budget Hatchback or Cost-Effective SUV: Comparing the Tata Tiago and Hyundai Exter

The first decision many consumers face when purchasing a car is whether to go with an affordable hatchback or SUV. The Tata Tiago and the Hyundai Exter are two strong competitors in this field. Both provide unique yet enticing choices for individuals looking for value and practicality. Leading car makers like Tata and Hyundai have created these models with the best features and aesthetics.

Confused between the Tata Tiago and the Exter SUV? Dive into this comprehensive comparison to find out which one suits your needs better, whether it's

If you are planning to buy a car, this post will guide you through the major information regarding both cars. It will cover performance, features and even pricing to help you make the best decision.

Tiago: The Tata Advantage

The Tata Tiago has twenty variants. All the models are priced between five to ten lakhs. It is the ideal example of a compact hatchback that combines price and efficiency. The Tiago impresses both urban commuters and purchasers on a tight budget with its sleek appearance and lively performance. It also has a feature-rich cabin. With its remarkable fuel efficiency, the Tiago provides exceptional value for the money. Travelling on weekend trips or commuting through busy metropolitan streets, the Tata Tiago offers a pleasurable driving experience at an affordable price. Tata Motors has also introduced theTiago EV, an all-electric version of the popular hatchback, which promises to deliver an eco-friendly and cost-effective driving experience.

The Exter: Hyundai’s Micro-SUV

The Hyundai Exter car has twelve variants with a price range of seven to twelve lakhs. It is a micro-SUV that represents adaptability and usefulness. The Exter attracts attention on the road with its tough yet elegant look and provides enough internal space for passengers and goods. Whether driving on city streets or off the beaten path, this SUV's powerful engine and cutting-edge technology provide a thrilling driving experience. Because of its emphasis on dependability and safety, it's a great option for both adventure seekers and families.

Inspecting the Cost Effectiveness

Needless to say, the first factor while making a car purchase is the price. The Exter and Tiago are highly affordable options despite different body types. Budget-conscious consumers will find Tiago's low operating expenses and attractive price tag unsurpassed in the hatchback market. For those searching for a dependable and affordable daily vehicle, it's a great option for those who live in cities or are first-time car buyers.

On the other hand, the Exter offers outstanding value for individuals looking for an SUV with the toughness and versatility of one without going over budget. For individuals who need more space and functionality, its roomy interior, strong performance, and cutting-edge technologies make up for its slightly higher initial cost.

The table below compares the prices based on the main variants.

Variant Exter Tiago Base Model ₹ 7.29 lakhs ₹5.80 lakhs Top Model ₹11.82 lakhs. ₹ 8.28 lakhs Automatic ₹9.23 lakhs to ₹ 11.33 lakhs ₹7.46 lakhsto ₹ 8.28 lakhs CNG ₹9.50 lakhsonwards ₹7.17 lakhsonwards

Look and Features

With its sleek lines and fashionable details, the Tata Tiago has a contemporary and youthful appearance. Its small size allows it to be agile in city settings while maintaining a roomy interior. When you enter the Tiago, you'll discover a reasonably roomy and luxurious cabin considering its size. It's a fun ride with cosy seats, legroom, and an intuitive entertainment system. Tata has given the Tiago amenities often found in higher-end cars, such as touchscreen infotainment and smartphone connectivity, despite its affordable price tag.

However, with its elevated ride height and assertive posture, the Exter gives off a more untamed and dominant image. With its SUV style, it turns heads on the road and exudes an air of adventure. The Exter is better suited for families or people who need luggage capacity because it has a higher driving position and more internal room. The well-built cabin has driving comfort elements, including luxurious seating and cutting-edge technological features like an electric sunroof and an extensive suite of driver assistance programs.

The Performance Variable

The Tiago excels in performance because of its lively engine and quick handling. Because of its small size and agile driving, it is a pleasure to drive through city streets and into small parking spaces. On the other hand, the Exter's strong engine and increased ground clearance offer confidence both on and off-road if you're craving greater power and adaptability. The Exter offers a more dominant driving experience,whether navigating rugged terrain or highway travel.

One petrol engine option for the Tata Tiago is a 1.2-litre 1199 ccengine. It is connected to either a 5-speed AMT or a 5-speed manual gearbox. A 1.2-litre petrol 1197 ccengine coupled to either an AMT or a 5-speed manual gearbox is the option for the Hyundai Exter. Both cars have CNG run options.

The table below outlines the mileage figures based on engine and transmission combinations.

Fuel Type and Transmission Exter Mileage Tiago Mileage Manual + Petrol 19.40 Km/l 19.80 Km/l



Manual + CNG 19.40 Km/Kg 19.80 Km/Kg Automatic + Petrol 19.40 Km/l



23.84 Km/l Automatic + CNG NA

26.49 Km/Kg

Other Variables to Consider

Fuel economy and maintenance expenses are two of the other factors that buyers on a tight budget take into account. The Tiago is a cost-effective solution for daily travel because of its inexpensive engine options and low maintenance needs. Over time, fewer trips to the petrol station and reduced operating expenses are a result of its compact size and powerful drivetrain.

However, the Exter's engine and heavier frame may cause it to use more fuel, but its sturdy design and dependable parts help to save long-term maintenance expenses. Additionally, it is more suitable for uneven roads and bad driving conditions because of its higher ground clearance and robust suspension, which could ultimately result in lower repair costs.

Conclusion

The Tata Tiago and the Exter SUV are fierce competitors that make strong cases for their respective classes. The Tiago is an excellent hatchback that is economical and useful for negotiating city streets. In the meantime, the Exter is an appealing choice for families or adventure seekers since it offers SUV mobility and capacity at a reasonable price range.Your final decision between the Tiago and the Exter will be based on your personal tastes, way of life, and financial constraints. Thus, carefully consider your alternatives, go for a test drive, and select the vehicle that best fits your needs both in terms of driving style and lifestyle.

