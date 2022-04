Watch: Hyundai Creta, i20 pass Global NCAP crash test with 3-star ratings

Both Hyundai Creta and i20 were tested in its most basic safety spec fitted with 2 frontal airbags and ABS. While Creta lacked ISOFIX anchorages and 3 point belts in all seats, i20 did not have any ESC and side head impact protection as standard feature.