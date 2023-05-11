How Google Maps in 3D can transform car navigation soon

Published May 11, 2023

Google has introduced 3D maps with the help of Artificial Intelligence

It will be vastly different from the Google Maps interface one can see in India

The updated Google 3D Maps promises to offer an immersive experience for users

Using AI, the new Google Maps will offer bird's eye view of the route with real-time traffic updates

It will also offer weather updates on the go to help commuters plan better

The new Google Maps will offer drive routes, bikers' lane as well as sidewalk navigation

It can also help locate a specific structure with the help of 3D simulation

Google will launch this latest update on Google Maps in 15 cities by the end of this year

However, Google Maps users in India will have to wait longer before it is introduced here
