First Look: Porsche Cayenne Coupe

Updated: 22 Feb 2020, 06:47 PM IST

HT Staff

Porsche India on Friday drove in the all new Cayen... morePorsche India on Friday drove in the all new Cayenne Coupe at ₹1.31 crore and the more powerful Cayenne Turbo Coupe at ₹1.97 crore (ex showroom prices). Assuring a sporty look and feel to the coupe version of the Cayenne, Porsche emphasised that this here is a car that needs to be driven to be truly enjoyed.