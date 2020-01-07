A car with a brain: A detailed look at why Mercedes ESF 2019 is futuristic

Updated: 22 Feb 2020, 07:00 PM IST

HT Staff

What if your car could see, talk, hear and sense m... moreWhat if your car could see, talk, hear and sense much like you? What if it had an intelligent mind to ensure a smooth and safe drive? Well, that may well be where the automotive industry is heading and Daimler is trying to be at the forefront of it all courtesy the Mercedes Benz Experimental Safety Vehicle ESF 2019 which was unveiled for the first time in India.