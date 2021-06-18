2021 Yamaha FZ-X launched at 1.16 lakh

2021 Yamaha FZ-X launched at ₹1.16 lakhUpdated: 18 Jun 2021, 04:10 PM IST
- Yamaha Motor India has launched the new FZ-X motorcycle in India. It has been introduced in two variants. While the base variant has been priced ₹1.16 lakh, the higher trim that gets the 'Yamaha Motorcycle Connect' has been priced at ₹1.19 lakh.
TRENDING NEWSSee All
Hyundai Alcazar launched at ₹16.30 lakh, takes on Tata Safari, Hector Plus
3 min read . 03:08 PM IST
Anand Mahindra reshares video of 'selfie with Cheetah', says XUV safer option
1 min read . 10:57 AM IST
Force Gurkha, rival to Mahindra Thar, likely to launch ahead of festive season
2 min read . 12:11 PM IST