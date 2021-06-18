Top Sections
2021 Yamaha FZ-X launched at 1.16 lakh

Updated: 18 Jun 2021, 04:10 PM IST HT Auto Desk

  • Yamaha Motor India has launched the new FZ-X motorcycle in India. It has been introduced in two variants. While the base variant has been priced 1.16 lakh, the higher trim that gets the 'Yamaha Motorcycle Connect' has been priced at 1.19 lakh.

