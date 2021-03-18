2021 Skoda Kushaq SUV: First Look

2021 Skoda Kushaq SUV: First LookUpdated: 18 Mar 2021, 07:40 PM IST
- Skoda has unveiled the much-awaited Kushaq SUV that will compete with the rivals like Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos. It will be offered in two petrol engine options - a 1.0-litre and a 1.5-litre TSI petrol. Here is a first look at the SUV.
TRENDING NEWSSee All
Nitin Gadkari announces vehicle scrappage policy, calls it 'win-win' for all
2 min read . 01:43 PM IST
Toll plazas on highways to go within a year, will be replaced by GPS-based tolls
1 min read . 01:07 PM IST