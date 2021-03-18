Top Sections
2021 Skoda Kushaq SUV: First Look

Updated: 18 Mar 2021, 07:40 PM IST HT Auto Desk

  • Skoda has unveiled the much-awaited Kushaq SUV that will compete with the rivals like Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos. It will be offered in two petrol engine options - a 1.0-litre and a 1.5-litre TSI petrol. Here is a first look at the SUV.

