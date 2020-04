2021 Hyundai Elantra: First look of the interior and exterior

Updated: 18 Mar 2020, 05:36 PM IST

HT Staff

Touted as the 'daily four-door coupe' model, the l... moreTouted as the 'daily four-door coupe' model, the latest Hyundai Elantra adopted the company's latest design language 'Sensuous Sportiness'. The new Elantra gets a style that has more character than its predecessor, although it has a slimmer look and a slightly sharper impression.