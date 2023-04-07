Yamaha R1M, R1, MT-09, R7, MT-07, R3 & MT-03 showcased to dealers

Yamaha Motor India has showcased several new motorcycles to their dealers that they might launch before the year ends. In terms of naked streetfighters, the brand showcased MT-O3, MT-07 and MT-09 whereas, in terms of fully faired motorcycles, there were R7, R1M, R1 and R3. It seems like Yamaha will finally be bringing big motorcycles back to the Indian market after being absent for quite some time. While the launch timeline is not yet confirmed, Yamaha dealerships could start accepting bookings in June. However, there is no official word on it yet.

Yamaha MT-09 is powered by an 847 cc, three-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine that produces 113 bhp at 10,000 rpm and a peak torque output of 87.5 Nm at 8,500 rpm. The MT-07 is the younger sibling of MT-09. It comes with a 689 cc, parallel-twin, liquid-cooled engine that produces 73.5 bhp and 67 Nm. The smallest sibling is the MT-03. It is powered by a 321 cc, parallel-twin, liquid-cooled engine that produces 40 bhp and 29.6 Nm.

A look at upcoming naked street motorcycles from Yamaha. (Photo courtesy: Instagram/travence_yamaha)

Then there are the Supersports fully faired motorcycles. The smallest one is the R3 which is powered by the same engine as the MT-03 and the R7 shares its engine with the MT-07. The R1M and R1 use a 998 cc, liquid-cooled, in-line four-cylinder engine that produces 197 bhp and 113 Nm. The difference between the R1 and the R1M is that the M version is more hardcore. It gets a wider rear tyre, polished tank and swingarm and carbon bodywork among others. Moreover, there is also a difference between the suspension hardware.

As of now, the line-up of Yamaha consists of R15M, R15, R15S, MT-15, FZS 25, FZ 25, FZ-X, FZ-S FI, FZ-FI and FZ-S FI Ver 4.0. There are also some scooters from the manufacturer on offers such as Aerox 155, Fascino 125 and RayZR.

