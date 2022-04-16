Yamaha MT-15 V2.0 accessories start from as low as 80. More details here

The pricing of Yamaha MT-15 V2.0 accessories starts from ₹ 80 for the logo sticker and goes all the way up to ₹ 1,490 for two pairs of LED turn indicators.

Yamaha Motor India recently announced the launch of its new MT-15 V2.0 model which starts from ₹1.60 lakh, ex-showroom. Soon after the launch, the two-wheeler maker listed the accessories of the motorcycle online on its official website. The pricing of its accessories starts from ₹80 for the MT-15 logo sticker and goes all the way up to ₹1,490 for two pairs of LED turn indicators.

In between sits several accessories such as fuel tank pad and seat cover that have been offered at ₹350 and 400, respectively. In addition, the company is also offering a footrest for the pillion and an engine sump guard for ₹500 each. Moreover, the accessories list also includes a mobile charger for ₹750 and a mobile holder for ₹350. The official apparel including t-shirts cost ₹900 and riding jackets are priced up to ₹6,990.

The revised MT-15 was recently announced with some notable updates over the previous model. The motorcycle now gets upside-down forks, an aluminium swingarm and a revised instrument cluster. The company has also rolled out new colour options as well. However, the engine and gearbox remain unchanged.

It weighs just 139 kgs and features the company's patented Delta Box frame. The bike sources power from a liquid-cooled, 4-stroke, SOHC, 4-valve, 155cc fuel-injected engine with Variable Valve Actuation (VVA) system while transmission duties are performed by a six-speed gearbox that is mated with an Assist and Slip clutch for lighter actuation. The engine produces 18.4PS of peak power at 10,000 rpm, and 14.1Nm of peak torque at 7,500rpm.

