Yamaha MT-15 sales nears 10k mark in April'22 thanks to V2 updates

The sales of the Yamaha MT-15 V2 has touched 9,228 unit mark in April 2022. This is a direct jump of 62% in terms of YoY sales against the MT-15 V1.
27 May 2022, 02:15 PM
Yamaha MT-15 Ice Fluo Vermilion

Yamaha Motor India announced the launch of the new MT-15 V2.0 in April this year. Apart from the new MT-15, the company also rolled out the new World GP 60th Anniversary Edition of its flagship 155cc super sport motorcycle - the YZF-R15M. Now the sales of the MT-15 V2 has touched 9,228 unit mark in April 2022. This is a direct jump of 62% in terms of YoY sales against the MT-15 V1. Previously in April'21 the company had sold only 5,692 units of the same model. 

(Also Read: 2022 Yamaha Cygnus GT Deluxe Edition breaks cover: Things to know)

With the latest update the bike received some heavy revisions in the form of an an inverted front fork with 37mm inner tubes. This not only adds to the looks, but also improves the overall styling of the bike. In addition, the bike now gets an aluminium swingarm, making for an improved stability in corners and under hard braking. Other key updates introduced on the bike include a newly designed, fully digital LCD cluster with a customizable animated text, calls, e-mails and SMS alerts along with smartphone battery status through the Bluetooth-enabled Y-Connect app.

(Also Read: 2022 Yamaha XSR125 Legacy Edition revealed with alluring gold treatment)

At the heart of the new street fighter sits the same 155 cc iquid-cooled, 4-stroke, SOHC, 4-valve engine that is know to push out 18.4PS of maximum power at 10,000 rpm, backed up with 14.1Nm of peak torque at 7,500rpm. The engine also gets Yamaha's patent Variable Valve Actuation (VVA) system, while transmission duties are performed by a six-speed gearbox. Being based on the R15, the MT-15 features the same patented Delta Box frame and weighs just 139 kg.

First Published Date: 27 May 2022, 02:12 PM IST
Yamaha Yamaha India Yamaha MT-15 2022 MT-15 MT-15 V2
